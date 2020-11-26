Chick-fil-A’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Thanksgiving! Because it’s 2020, you may be interested in a more non-traditional Thanksgiving meal, including to-go and eat-at-home options. But can you choose Chick-fil-A for your Thanksgiving meal? Is the store open or closed? Unfortunately, the answer is no, you can’t eat at Chick-fil-A today. The stores are closed.

Chick-fil-A Is Not Open on Thanksgiving

Chick-fil-A has shared on its website that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020.

The website notes: “We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird. Even though we are closed during the holiday, you can visit our catering page for menu items to serve as part of your celebration.”

Unfortunately, to take advantage of the catering options, you would have needed to order Chick-fil-A the day before Thanksgiving. So that option isn’t available today either.

Chick-fil-A also noted:

We hope you join in our new holiday tradition of sending messages of hope and encouragement, especially if you are spending the holidays apart from loved ones this year. Be sure to visit www.chick-fil-a.com/sparkhope … to watch our new holiday short film and see how you can share the gift of hope with those you love.

Chick-fil-A Alternatives Today

But what are you going to do for Thanksgiving with Chick-fil-A closed? There are still many other options. For example, Whataburger is open on Thanksgiving if there is one in your region. And Cracker Barrel is open nationwide and serving holiday meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. As for Taco Bell, some stores may be open and some stores may be closed. Other restaurants that are open include Golden Corral with a Thanksgiving spread, Waffle House, some T.G.I. Friday’s locations with traditional turkey dinners, Tony Roma’s, Ruby Tuesday’s.

If it’s chicken that you’re craving today, some Popeyes locations (select restaurants) will have a “Churkey” meal this year along with a Cajun-style turkey. So you can still get in that chicken delivery if you’re wanting to order in.

Chick-fil-A on Black Friday

Chick-fil-A will be open for its regular hours on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. You might be happy to know that Chick-fil-A’s beloved Chicken Tortilla Soup is back. It just returned to the menu in mid-November, so take advantage of it before it’s gone again.

Other options include your favorites, like the Chicken Noodle Soup, the Waffle Potato Fries, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich or the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Deluxe Sandwich or the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich or the Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, the Nuggets or the Chick-n-Strips, the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap, or the super low calorie Grilled Nuggets. If you’re craving dessert, consider the new Chocolate Fudge Brownie, the Chocolate Chunk Cookie, or one of many milkshake varieties, Frosted Lemonade, or Frosted Coffee.

You can find hours, contact information, and locations for Chick-fil-A restaurants here. You can put your location into the search bar at the top of the company’s website.

