How to Give Chick-fil-A on Valentine’s Day 2021 If Stores Aren’t Open

Happy Valentine’s Day 2021! You might be familiar with all the heart-shaped items that Chick-fil-A typically offers on Valentine’s Day. And you might have given these as gifts yourself. But are the stores near you open or closed today? And if they’re closed, how can you still give your loved ones a gift from Chick-fil-A? Read on for all the details.

Chick-fil-A Is Closed on Valentine’s Day

Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A is closed on Valentine’s Day 2021 this year. That’s because Valentine’s Day this year falls on a Sunday, and Chick-fil-A restaurants are always closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s always closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.”

Chick-fil-A is also sometimes closed on holidays that don’t fall on Sundays. The chain is typically closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and Thanksgiving. But if Valentine’s Day didn’t fall on a Sunday, then Chick-fil-A would have been open.

You Can Still Give Someone a Chick-fil-A Gift Today Even Though the Store Is Closed

We have some good news for people who waited until the last minute to buy their Valentine’s gift and had planned on it being from Chick-fil-A. You can still gift Chick-fil-A to your loved one (in some circumstances) even though it’s Sunday.

The only way to do so is by gifting Chick-fil-A rewards to your loved one. If you’ve been using the Chick-fil-A One app and are a Red or Silver member, you can gift one of your rewards to a loved one so they can enjoy free Chick-fil-A on their next visit. You’ll need to open your app, choose “Rewards,” then choose “My Rewards,” Chick-fil-A explains on its website. Next choose what reward you’d like to gift, choose the “Gift to a Friend” option. Next, follow the prompts to create a link that your friend can use to claim the reward.

Alternatively, go to “Redeem” under the “Rewards” section of the Chick-fil-A One app, and choose “Gift to a friend” under any of the available rewards. You can even add a cute message to your gift. Your friend will have 30 days to redeem the gift before it expires. You’ll be given a link that you can send to your friend to redeem the gift.

If you’ve been using the Chick-fil-A One app, then you’ve been accruing points with every purchase that go toward new tiers and rewards.

At this time, sending rewards to friends via the Chick-fil-A One app is the only way to send a digital Chick-fil-A gift. Chick-fil-A’s website notes: “Chick-fil-A does not currently offer digital gift cards for sale online.” So this is the closest you can get to sending a digital gift card to a friend today.

