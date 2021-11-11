Does Chick-fil-A Have Any Specials on Veterans Day 2021?

Chick-fil-A is open today for Veterans Day 2021. But if you’re looking for a discount or a free sandwich, you’ll need to check with your local restaurant. Chick-fil-A is not offering a nationwide freebie or discount for Veterans Day 2021, but some local stores are offering discounts and freebies.

Some Local Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Specials Today

A representative of Chick-fil-A told Heavy about Veterans Day offerings: “Because each Chick-fil-A restaurant is individually owned and operated, local restaurant Operators would make this decision at a restaurant/market level. Please encourage readers to check with their local Chick-fil-A restaurant using the Chick-fil-A Restaurant Locator: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations.”

This means that some Chick-fil-A locations will be offering freebies and other Veterans Day discounts, but not all of them.

Here are some examples of specials today. You might check your closest location, if listed below, to ensure they are still hosting the special.

According to Military Benefits, a Chick-fil-A at Enos Ranch in Santa Monica, California, is offering a free regular-sized sandwich with waffle fries and a beverage from 5-8 p.m.

According to Military Benefits, the SG Cross Chick-fil-A in Woodbridge, New Jersey, is offering a free original or spicy sandwich today for veterans and active duty personnel.

The Chick-fil-A locations at Acworth and at Brookstone hosted a special for people to share stories about veterans in their lives. Today, they are choosing 10 veterans who will receive a gift bag and be honored on their website.

Chick-fil-A Bald Hill Road in Warwick, Rhode Island, is offering a free chicken sandwich meal from 10:30 a.m. to closing, according to Military Benefits.

The Chick-fil-A at Heights Corner in Fort Worth, Texas, is offering a free chicken sandwich to anyone with a military ID today.

In Texas, a Chick-fil-A in Harlingen is offering a free Chick-fil-A meal, and a Chick-fil-A in East Pearland is offering a free original or spicy chicken sandwich meal for veterans, according to Military Benefits.

Check Your Local Chick-fil-A for Details

Not every Chick-fil-A is offering a special today, however. To find out whether your local restaurant has a similar offer, you can find hours, contact information, and locations for Chick-fil-A restaurants here. You can put your location into the search bar at the top of the company’s website.

Chick-fil-A is also offering seasonal flavors right now chain-wide. They just introduced the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, which is made with their Icedream dessert and has chips of peppermint bark, whipped cream, and a cherry (unless served via delivery.) It’s available for a limited time.

The chicken tortilla soup is also back for a limited time. It features shredded chicken breast, navy and black beans, vegetables, corn tortilla strips, and a creamy soup base.

Of course, all your favorites are still available, like the chicken sandwich, the spicy chicken sandwich, the grilled sandwich, nuggets, chick-n-strips, the cool wrap, salads, waffle potato fries, mac & cheese, chicken noodle soup, the chocolate chunk cookie, frosted coffee, frosted or regular lemonade, cookies & cream milkshake, fudge brownie, and more.

