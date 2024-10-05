New ‘Chicken Big Mac’ Divides Fans After McDonald’s Announcement

McDonald’s restaurants are unveiling a twist on a classic: The “Chicken Big Mac,” starting on October 10, according to a press release from the corporation. However, the idea of a “Chicken Big Mac” is dividing fans on social media.

“Fans have been clamoring for McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac – a twist on the original Big Mac that has been a fan favorite since 1968 – to debut in the U.S.,” the release, dating October 3, says.

McDonald’s announced a celebrity partnership to push the product. “We’ve also enlisted the help of Big Mac superfan and internet star – Kai Cenat – who will welcome his famous friends to try the Chicken Big Mac on his livestream and share their unfiltered reactions,” the release says.

“After making appearances on McDonald’s menus around the world, U.S. fans are now getting their chance to experience this limited-time offer starting Oct. 10, at participating locations while supplies last,” it says.

What does the sandwich consist of? “Featuring the same familiar toppings as the Big Mac but with two tempura battered chicken patties, in place of the two all-beef patties, this unique taste gives fans what they crave and leaves them wanting more,” the release says.

“I am abnormally excited about this,” a woman wrote on X. A man wrote, “I will be giving this a try! 🍔” Wrote another person, “I am absolutely going to break ketosis to eat this.”

But not everyone was a fan. “This sounds terrible, tho,” wrote one. “2 battered chicken patties are worse for you than hamburgers,” wrote another person on X. Wrote another, “Killing us slowly with Fake Processed Food!! Do Not Comply!! #HardPass.”

McDonald’s Says That the ‘Chicken Big Mac’ Is Designed to Introduce the Big Mac to a New Generation

McDonald’s is hoping the “Chicken Big Mac” will draw younger people to the franchise, the release says.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA, in the release.

“By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants,” he said in the release.

McDonald’s Was Behind a ‘Pop-up Dining Experience’ in Los Angeles, the Release Says

According to the release, the “Chicken Big Mac” debuted in Los Angeles as a pop-up “dining experience.

“Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a similar sandwich in LA this past weekend. Inspired by all the buzz and anticipation for the Chicken Big Mac, McDonnell’s was born. The LA pop-up dining experience by Chain was open to fans for one day only, serving up a signature menu item, The Chicken Sandwich.'” it says.

“It featured a strangely familiar recipe of two chicken patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a sesame seed bun – plus Chain’s signature favorites like beef tallow fries, deep-fried apple pie, and soft-serve. Fans were loving it, some even called it a McDonald’s dupe – and in a plot twist as sweet as our Apple Pie – McDonald’s was behind it all,” the release says.