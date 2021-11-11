Chili’s Offers Special Menu for Free 2021 Veterans Day Meals

Happy Veterans Day! Chili’s is serving free meals to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and Chili’s is among them, according to the company website.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to pick a free entrée from a special Chili’s menu to receive their free food.

Here’s what you need to know:

Veterans & Active Military Personnel Can Choose a Free Entrée From the Chili’s Menu on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day 2021, veterans, reservists, National Guard members and active duty military personnel are invited to order a free entrée at Chili’s. Chili’s restaurants developed a special menu for their free meals for veterans, according to the Chili’s website. The offer is available for dine in only.

“Thank you for your service. Your Veterans Day meal is on us,” the Chili’s website says. “Today and every day, we thank you, our veterans and active military members who define selfless service. We look forward to once again showing our gratitude with a FREE veterans day meal as a small way to honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. Thank you will never be enough.”

Veterans can choose from:

– Chicken Crispers®

– Margarita Grilled Chicken

– Soup & Salad

– Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

– Just Bacon Burger

– Oldtimer with Cheese

– Cajun Chicken Pasta

Guests are asked to present proof of military status to receive the free meal. Guests are also asked to call their local Chili’s in advance with any questions, the website says.

“All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day November 11, 2021 at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants,” Chili’s writes on its website. “Available for in-restaurant only. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals.”

You can find the contact information for the Chili’s near you here.

Chili’s Added Four New Burgers to Its Menu in Fall 2021 & Will Keep the Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Its Menu

We’re shouting joy to the more all holiday long. Gift a sizzle-bration and get 2 FREE $10 e-bonus cards when you buy $50 in gift cards. https://t.co/UuHTY3Vhpb pic.twitter.com/4THMy1cjcX — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) November 9, 2021

Chili’s announced in October 2021 that it is adding four Big Mouth burgers to its menu, and that the Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich the restaurant introduced over the summer is here to stay.

Chili’s menu says its new Big Mouth additions are:

Bacon Rancher: Two Beef Patties, six slices of bacon, house made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles

Big Bacon BBQ: Two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house BBQ sauce, cheddar, red onion and pickles

BBQ Brisket Burger: Brisket, house BBQ sauce, cheddar, pickles and coleslaw

Chili’s Secret Sauce Burger: Secret Sauce, American cheese, lettuce and sautéed onions

Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and our Secret Sauce

“At our core, we have been a gourmet burger restaurant since opening our doors on Greenville Ave. in Dallas in 1975. We’ve always been committed to keeping the Big Mouth lineup fun and interesting,” said Michael Breed, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Chili’s, according to a press release. “Our commitment to providing quality burgers at an exceptional price has never waned.”

