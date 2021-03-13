Chill Systems on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Chase Mitchell and Brian Bloch took their company and products, Chill Systems, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score an investment from one of the sharks.

The entrepreneurs had the chance to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs from Los Angeles “try and stay chill as they pitch their ultra-portable product designed to keep things cool.”

Here’s what you should know about Chill Systems from ABC’s Shark Tank:

1. The Founders Left Jobs at Google & Apple to Advance Their Company

According to WICZ Fox 40, both Chase Mitchell and Brian Bloch left jobs in order to advance their company. Mitchell and Bloch worked at Apple and Google prior to going full-time for Chill Systems.

Both founders had been working on Chill Systems as a side hustle for years prior to leaving their jobs.

The Kickstarter for the product was launched in 2018 with an estimated delivery date for backers in November 2018 at the time of their launch.

2. Chill Systems Offers a Way to Keep Beverages Cool Without Ice

Chill Systems coolers offer a way to keep beverages and foods cold without the need of ice.

According to the Kickstarter campaign, “The Chiller’s Pack or Tote, paired with a frozen Chiller inside, is your ultraportable beverage cooling system.”

The campaign says that the coolers are the “perfect companion for your outdoor adventures when a nice cold drink hits the spot!” The goal of the cooler is to be less bulky and not need the same type of cleanup or drying that a larger, traditional cooler would require.

3. The Chiller is Easy to Use

According to the Kickstarter campaign, the Chiller is easy to use. The steps involve chilling the Chiller in the freezer for six or more hours and then filling the cooler with drinks that aren’t already cold.

After filling the cooler, the drinks should be chilled for anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes before they’re cold and ready to be enjoyed.

The cooler makes it simple to have cold drinks on the go because of the innovative design.

4. The Founders Came Up With the Idea at a Bluegrass Festival

According to the company website, Mitchell and Bloch met in college and originally came up with the idea for a lightweight, portable cooler while attending the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco in 2016.

The weather had been wet leading up to the event, so people were dragging coolers through the mud and making messes everywhere, which led to the men deciding that there had to be a way to bring beverages anywhere and cool them without needing ice.

The founders kept their jobs for two years while working on Chill Systems, but they ended up leaving them in the summer of 2018 to focus on Chill Systems full time.

5. Chill Systems Are Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the products are available to purchase online through the company website. They sell both Chillers and Insulated Bags.

The original Chiller cools drinks for six or more hours, can be used for beer, wine and spirits, and can be reloaded every 30 minutes to cool more drinks. That cooler is currently available for $54.95.

The insulated bags, on the other hand, are sold for $69.95 and are available as a backpack or tote. There is also a combo deal that includes one Chiller and one insulated pack or tote for $99.95.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs can strike up a deal with one of the sharks.

READ NEXT: Simply Good Jars on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know