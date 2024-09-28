Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says

The cause of death for Bronx rapper Chino XL was suicide, according to a September 27 statement from his family. He was 50.

TMZ first broke the news of the rapper’s cause of death. His real name was Derek Barbosa. The family issued the statement via a press release from High Roads Media & Brand.

“With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own Life,” the release says, adding, “The Estate will look to work closely with organizations in the spaces of suicide prevention, at-risk youth and children’s neuroblastoma. The Chino XL Foundation will launch in 2025. If you, a loved one, or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations, please call The Lifeline by dialing 988 (in the U.S.) or visit https://988lifeline.org/.”

The press release notes, “The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office lists his official cause of death as asphyxia as a result of ligature hanging.”

“It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive,” the family said in the release, adding that “Barbosa battled life-long depression and in 2020 was diagnosed with congenital heart failure.”

“Our father was our rock and our best friend. Papa Bear loved us and taught us so much. Hundreds of emails, texts, chats, and beautiful posts and comments on social media, have shown us that Dad was a fountain of strength to so many,” the family’s statement continued.

“He encouraged and comforted pretty much everyone in his path and left this dimension with an untouchable creative legacy. We are grateful beyond words for our time with Dad and are overwhelmed by the immeasurable global outpouring of love from around the world. We will forever navigate this catastrophic loss and ask for continued privacy.

The rapper’s family announced his July 28 death in a statement posted to the rapper’s Instagram page on July 30.

The Family of Chino XL Wrote in July That They Were ‘Devastated’ by His Death

The family posted a statement to Chino XL’s Instagram page on July 30, announcing his death.

“The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing. Derek transitioned on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024. He was 50,” that statement says.

“He is survived by his 5 children, 5 grandchildren, his mother and his former longtime partner,” it notes.

His daughters released a joint statement in the Instagram post. “Our father filled our lives with lessons and so much love. We are incredibly proud of who he was, of all that he achieved, of his huge heart, and of all he shared with the world. The indelible mark he leaves on hip hop and the love and support he exchanged with countless friends and fans are what we hope to be the cornerstone of his legacy,” it read.

“While this loss is unimaginable for us, we also understand that so many others will miss our Dad. Hug everyone you love, as often as you can. The family asks for privacy. A private memorial service will be arranged,” the post says.

Chino XL’s Family Wrote That They Are Renouncing the Release of a ‘Posthumous Album’ in His Name

On September 27, Chino XL’s family announced that they were renouncing the “release” of a posthumous album.

“It is with frustration, anger, and pain that we renounce the ‘October release’ date for Chino XL’s posthumous album. The family and estate of Derek Barbosa own all rights, copyright, and trademarks of the Chino XL name; his voice and likeness,” they wrote on his Instagram page.

“California law protects these rights and no authorization has been granted for any sales or commercial promotion whatsoever of #DarknessAndOtherColors Stay tuned for an official, sanctioned release date BY THE ESTATE. #chinoxl.”

The family’s press release says that Barbosa was known as “The Wordsmith,” and was “a member of MENSA and a celebrated lyricist and MC, known and respected for his command of English, mastery of wordplay and – sometimes irreverent – punch lines.”

Barbosa “signed to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings as half of the duo ‘Art of Origin’, but after a shift, released his first solo album, ‘Here To Save You All’ in 1996,” the press release says. “Barbosa would grow his canon to include five more studio albums and 100+ features, perhaps the most known being ‘The Anthem’ a collaboration of fellow dignitaries the RZA, KRS-One, Pharaohe Monch, Kool G Rap and Eminem.”

He also “appeared on television and starred in independent and studio films, circling back to his Warner Bros. roots, co-starring opposite Luke Wilson and Kate Hudson in Rob Reiner’s ‘Alex & Emma.’ He also co-created a successful graphic novel series and helped design the Chino XL action figure,” the press release says.