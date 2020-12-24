Chipotle’s Christmas 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re not wanting to cook as much on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2020, you may be wondering if you can get food out from somewhere. Is Chipotle an option for your meal or for a snack later? Chipotle is open on Christmas Eve but closing early, and then it’s closed completely on Christmas Day.

Chipotle Is Closing Early on Christmas Eve

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that all Chipotle restaurants will be closing early on Thursday, December 24 at 3 p.m. local time.

Chipotle Is Not Open on Christmas Day

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that the stores are closed for Christmas Day. Restaurants will then re-open for normal business hours on Saturday, December 26.

There are still many other options for today. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and serving meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open today include Applebee’s, Domino’s (some locations), McDonald’s (some locations), Ruth’s Chris, Sonic, IHOP, Perkins, Denny’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, some Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, McCormick & Schmick’s, Boston Market, Fleming’s, Panda Express, Buca di Beppo, Marie Callender’s, Benihana, Del Taco, Fogo de Chao, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Shoney’s, and more. (Just keep in mind that some hours may vary locally, so double-check with restaurants near you to confirm that they are open today.)

Chipotle Specials

The good news is that the stores will be open again the day after Christmas. And Chipotle’s delicious offerings will be available again, including barbacoa, chicken, steak, carnitas, veggies, and more.

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

You can also find specials if you follow Chipotle on Instagram. For example, just before Christmas they offered a BOGO free entree to the first 25,000 people to purchase e-gift cards from December 21-December 24.

Chipotle also has merch you can get if you really love the brand. Options include jackets, tees, tops, bags, active gear, and more. For example, you can get a Chipotle Extra Sweatshirt made of 100% organic cotton. The store also has joggers, beanies with Chipotle labels, pajama pants, camisoles, button-up shirts, an avocado dye t-shirt, a tote, panel hats, and more.

Chipotle was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 with the first restaurant in Denver, Colorado. The second store was opened in 1995. Ells’ father invested $1.5 million into the store, and then Ells raised an additional $1.8 million. He maintained 16 locations in Colorado before selling part of his stock to McDonald’s in 1998, when they bought a minority investment. Chipotle made its initial public offering in 2006 and the stock rose 100% on the first day. Ells resigned in March 2020 as chair and left the board of directors, after stepping down from being CEO in 2018.

