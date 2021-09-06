Chipotle’s Labor Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re hoping to enjoy a delicious burrito or a burrito bowl for Labor Day 2021, then you might be interested in ordering food from Chipotle Mexican Grill. But is Chipotle open on Monday, September 6? Yes, the chain is open today, whether you’re wanting to stop in or get your meal delivered.

All Locations Are Open for Regular Business Hours

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that all locations will be open for their regular hours on Labor Day. So if you’re wanting to visit today, stop by during the time you would normally pick up food at Chipotle.

Unlike the 4th of July, when Chipotle closed early, restaurants are open for their normal business hours today.

If you’re not sure what Chipotle’s hours are near you, then you can visit Chipotle’s store locator here and see all the locations in your state. Or go to the Find a Chipotle webpage to see a map that will show you where pickup and delivery options are near you.

Restaurants across the country are offering to-go options. Customers are able to order in-restaurant for takeout only, pick up directly from mobile shelves, or get delivery. You can order delivery through the website, the Chipotle app, or a number of delivery services like Uber Eats, or Grubhub, depending on your location.

If ordering through Chipotle’s app, you can choose from all your favorites, including burritos, burrito bowls, lifestyle bowls, salads, tacos, kid’s meals, and sides and drinks. Side options include chips, guacamole, tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, chips and queso, and more. There are also many drink options available too, like lemonade or fountain drinks. You can also order a quesadilla if you’re ordering digitally. These are available through online and app orders only, and can’t be ordered in the restaurant.

Chipotle Rewards Has New Ways to Earn Freebies

Chipotle Rewards has recently expanded and is now offering new ways to earn free Chipotle, the website noted. According to the website:

Get to free Chipotle even faster with Extras. Now you can earn extra points and collect achievement badges for ordering your faves. Just go to your Chipotle Rewards account to check your Extras today.

You’ll earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or through the app. After your first purchase as a member, you’ll get free chips and guac. You’ll also get something special for your birthday. You can earn extra points and collect achievements and badges along the way, and you’ll get early access to new menu items and merch as a Rewards member. In addition, you’ll get insider info first before everyone else. You can also use your points to not only get food, but merch or you can even put your points toward charitable causes that you care about.

To join, just download the app to create an account or join here. Order online for pickup, delivery, or Chipotlane, or earn rewards in the restaurant. You can then redeem your points in the Rewards Exchange.

