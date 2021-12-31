Is Chipotle Open or Closed New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

If you’re wanting to enjoy Chipotle for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, then we have good news. Chipotle is open both days, but it’s closing early on New Year’s Eve.

Most Chipotle Restaurants Are Closing Early on New Year’s Eve 2021

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that most Chipotle restaurants will be closing early on December 31 at 8 p.m. local time.

This will allow employees to still celebrate New Year’s Eve, while also still offering Chipotle for people wanting that before ringing in the New Year. So if you’re wanting Chipotle on New Year’s Eve, make sure you stop by early before it closes or put in your delivery order early.

An important caveat to mention is that “most” restaurants are closing at 8 p.m. You’ll want to check with your restaurant to confirm that they’re following this schedule and not closing earlier or later.

You can see a list of all Chipotle restaurants in each state in the U.S. (or even Canada or Europe) here. Or find a Chipotle near you by clicking here. This is also where you can order online for pickup or delivery through Chipotle’s website.

Chipotle Is Open on New Year’s Day 2022

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that all Chipotle locations will be open for their regular business hours on New Year’s Day 2022.

Unlike Christmas Day, when Chipotle was closed, all locations will be open on New Year’s Day. All of Chipotle’s delicious offerings will be available too, including barbacoa, chicken, steak, carnitas, veggies, and more.

