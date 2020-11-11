Chipotle & Taco Bell on Veterans Day 2020: Are There Specials?

Active and retired military members are being honored for their service today as it is Veterans Day. Many retail chains typically offer deals or special menus to celebrate the federal holiday. But this year, Chipotle and Taco Bell are not among them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chipotle Has Paused In-Restaurant Promotions Due to the Coronavirus

Chipotle has traditionally offered a buy one, get one free deal on Veterans Day. The special for a free burrito, salad or taco order extended to active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military members with valid identification. It was available for dine-in customers only.

You may have seen this deal appear in your Google search. But pages promoting the BOGO deal are from years past. Chipotle’s senior director for external communications, Erin Wolford, confirmed to Heavy via email that the special was not taking place this year. She explained that “due to the global pandemic, we have paused all in-restaurant only promotions at this time.”

This comes as Chipotle has had to limit hours or close specific locations due to workers getting sick with COVID-19. CEO Brian Niccol told Bloomberg News that Chipotle had managed to keep infection rates among employees low. But with the number of cases rising nationwide, it made sense that more front-line workers could become exposed. He told the outlet, “When employees start coming down with Covid at these high percentages, it just makes staffing much more challenging than what it was six months ago. The coming months I think are going to be even more challenging from a staffing standpoint.”

The increase in cases occurred even as Chipotle implemented enhanced cleaning and safety protocols in order to keep its restaurants operational. As the company explained on its website, employees and customers are required to wear masks inside all restaurant locations and maintain social distancing. Workers are required to wash their hands every 30 minutes and after completing specific tasks. The chain also specified on its website that each restaurant “has an air purification system to eliminate pollutants, mold, bacteria and viruses.”

Taco Bell Did Not Advertise Any Veterans Day Deals

Taco Bell is not offering any deals or freebies specific to Veterans Day. The company did not advertise any specials on its website or social media accounts. Heavy reached out to Taco Bell via email and phone but had not heard back as of this writing.

However, according to Military Connection, certain Taco Bell locations may offer military discounts with a valid ID. The site advises veterans to simply ask whether a discount is available.

But Taco Bell is promoting a different deal right now. Until November 15, customers can order a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Box and get a second one for free at participating locations. The deal is available only when ordered through Uber Eats. You can find Taco Bell locations here.

The box includes one toasted cheddar chalupa and one taco of your choice. An order of cinnamon twists can be swapped for chips and nacho cheese sauce. The box also comes with a medium drink.

