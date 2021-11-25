Is Chipotle Open or Closed for Thanksgiving 2021?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re not wanting to cook as much today, you may be wondering if you can get food out from somewhere. Is Chipotle an option for your meal or for a snack later? Unfortunately, Chipotle is not open today.

Chipotle Is Not Open on Thanksgiving

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that the stores are closed for Thanksgiving on November 25, 2021.

Chipotle is often closed on major holidays. It’s also closed on Christmas Day and it typically closes early on Christmas Eve. The stores are also closed on Easter Sunday. They often close early on New Year’s Eve to kick off the New Year, but are sometimes on New Year’s Day.

If you were wanting to eat out today but now you can’t go to Chipotle, what other options are available for you? Whataburger is open on Thanksgiving if there is one in your region. Cracker Barrel is open nationwide and serving holiday meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are open include Golden Corral, Waffle House, some T.G.I. Friday’s locations, and even some Popeyes restaurants. Many Starbucks locations are open today, many Applebee’s locations are open, some Burger King locations are open, many McDonald’s locations are open, and some Subway restaurants may be open (but not all.)

Chipotle Is Open for Its Regular Hours on Black Friday

A Chipotle spokesperson confirmed with Heavy that Chipotle will reopen on Black Friday and will be operating its regular business hours on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Restaurants across the country are also offering to-go options for Black Friday or any other day after Thanksgiving that you are wanting to visit. Many Chipotle restaurants offer to-go via mobile pick-up shelves in the store if you order online, and many locations even offer delivery. You can order delivery through the website or a number of delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, or other services depending on your location. If you order to-go or delivery, Chipotle provides tamper-evident bags with seals on all pickup and delivery orders. If you do dine-in where available, Chipotle’s FAQ says that it still cooks in small batches, sanitizes high-contact areas, performs daily wellness checks on staff, and offers state-of-the-art air purification.

All your favorite food items are still available at Chipotle, including burritos, burrito bowls, lifestyle bowls, salads, taco, and quesadillas for digital orders only. Sides, drinks, and kid’s meals are also still available. All your favorite proteins are also still available, including chicken, steak, barbacoa, carnitas, sofritas, and veggie. Sides like guacamole, tortillas, chips and salsa, chips and queso blanco, and more are also still available.

If you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

