Chirp Exercise Wheel on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Tate Stock took his product, the Chirp, to the investors on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get one of them to buy into his company.

Stock pitched his exercise wheel product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. According to the episode synopsis, he “works to convince the Sharks that he isn’t stretching the truth about his product designed to relieve back pain.”

The company has been renamed, as it was previously known as Plexus. James is looking for a Shark to help him grow his company.

Here’s what you need to know about the Chirp exercise wheel:

1. Stock Came Up With the Idea on Vacation

Tate Stock came up with the idea for the Chirp exercise wheel after visiting his aunt and deciding that the yoga wheel could use some improvement.

The main differences between the new Chirp wheel and the original yoga foam roller are the width as well as the pressure.

According to the Chirp Frequently Asked Questions, each of the Chirp Wheels are five inches wide, which puts pressure along the spine and between the shoulder blades. The site says that a regular foam roller just “steamrolls the whole area with no real focus.”

The wheels also come in different sizes so they can work on more than just one muscle.

2. The Wheel is Available in Three Sizes

In order to better serve the people who use the product, the Chirp Wheel is available in three different sizes. They can be purchased individually or as a three-pack to save money, and they are available online.

There is also a bundle called the “Ultimate Back Pain Bundle,” which includes video tutorials on how to use the product, three Chirp Wheels, a Chirp Wheel Case and an upper back posture corrector.

One wheel starts at $45, while the three-pack is $99 at the time of writing. The Ultimate Back Pain Bundle is currently marked down to $119.

3. Stock Started the Company While in College

According to The News Crunch, Stock started his company while he was still in college. He was a senior at Brigham Young University studying economics when he came up with the first idea for the Chirp Wheel.

According to the article, the first prototypes cost around $400 and was made out of PVC pipes and yoga maps. To make the first products, Stock filed down the PVC pipes and trimmed the mats. In the first few weeks of being in business, he sold 100 wheels.

Within a year, Stock made $150,000 in sales, having placed the product for sale on Amazon.

4. The Product is Said to Help Relieve Back Pain

The Chirp Wheel website says that the product relieves back pain by stretching and strengthening muscles.

“The technical term for this is Myofascial Release,” the website reads. “Myofascial is a fancy word for muscle, and release is referring to the tension within the muscle.”

The wheels are made of a core of injection-molded ABS plastic and wrapped in EVA foam. They support a weight of up to 500 pounds.

5. Stock Wanted to Make a Deal With Lori Greiner

In an interview for the Chirp blog, Stock admitted that he went into the Shark Tank hoping to get a deal with one Shark in particular.

“I was targeting to make a deal with Lori,” he said. “The Chirp Wheel is a simple product that is very demonstrable, and I knew Lori had the best chance of helping us get it out to the entire world.”

He said adding Greiner to the team felt like a “natural fit” because the company is mostly made up of females.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Tate Stock can get a deal from one of the sharks.

