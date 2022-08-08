Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivia Newton-John had one child, a daughter named Chloe who is now an adult. Chloe Rose Lattanzi is the daughter of Newton-John and her ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi.

Newton-John died at age 73, TMZ reported. John Easterling, her current husband, told the outlet that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch Monday morning, August 8, 2022. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer more than 30 years earlier.

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” a source said, according to TMZ.

1. Newton-John Said Her Daughter Gives Her Strength & They Recorded a Song Together in 2020

BREAKING: Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide acclaim for her starring role in "Grease," has died at age 73, according to her family. https://t.co/Q48rHbZGh7 pic.twitter.com/ivSUS60UOD — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2022

Newton-John told the TODAY show that her daughter gives her strength in a 2021 interview. In the interview, the star spoke about quarantine and the birth of the mother-daughter partnership.

“The song just called me, I wasn’t looking for it. And then I played the song and I started crying. It was really emotional, the song really hit me in the gut,” she said on the show.

Newton-John said she wrote the song and decided her daughter was the best person to partner with for the duet.

“It was about relationships, it was about forgiveness, compassion, seeing the other side, other people’s point of view, and still with love. And understanding and kindness,” she said.

Lattanzi said on the show that she was moved by her mother’s request.

“And I loved how moved my mom was, and the fact that she could’ve asked anyone to sing it with her and she asked me, that touched my heart more than you could ever know,” she told TODAY.

2. Lattanzi Shared Photos of Her Mother on Instagram & Said ‘I Worship This Woman’

After the death of her mother was announced, Chloe Lattanzi shared a photo of her as a little girl kissing her mother. The two were dressed in white in the black-and-white photo, and they both had their hair up in ponytails.

Lattanzi did not put a caption on the photo. She limited comments on the post, which was filled with heartfelt condolences.

“Dearest Chloe- my deepest, most sorrow filled condolences to you at this heart breaking time. You are loved. She was so proud of you!!!” one person wrote in the comments.

Three days before Olivia Newton-John died, Chloe shared a photo with her mom.

“I worship this woman,” the post said. “My mother. My best friend.”

3. Lattanzi Lives With Her Partner, James Driskill, in Oregon

Lattanzi kept her relationship with James Driskill secret for many years, according to The Daily Mail. The two run a marijuana business together in California and Oregon, the article said.

She wrote a birthday message to him on Instagram July 16, 2022, calling him her reason to live. She said that she fell in love at first sight. In the post, she used her nickname for him, Monkey, and his nickname for her, Weasel.

“Happy birthday my beloved @jamesdriskill You are my reason for breathing,” she wrote. “you are my joy my ecstasy and my absolute passion! I wake up every morning excited for life because your in it. You are truly treasured my darling. I wanted to give you my heart for the rest of my life the moment We locked eyes. I am so blessed that you are such a complete weirdo that you felt the same. happy birthday my little monkey. yours forever, weasel.”

4. Lattanzi Owns a Marijuana Farm in Oregon & Newton-John Used Medical Cannabis

Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi – Window In The Wall Music video by Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi performing The Window In The Wall. © 2021 New Penny Group vevo.ly/uhOIYt 2021-01-22T05:00:06Z

Newton-John became an advocate for medical cannabis after she was introduced to it by her husband, John Easterling, according to The Guardian.

“I was nervous of it in the beginning. But I could see the benefits once I started using it. It helps with anxiety, it helps with sleep, it helps with pain,” Newton-John told the publication.

Easterling grows marijuana on their ranch, and his production at the greenhouse is part of his business, the Amazon Herb Company, The Guardian reported. Lattanzi owns a marijuana farm in Oregon, the article said.

5. Lattanzi Writes About Wellness & Meditation on Her Instagram Page

Lattanzi often writes about meditation and other wellness habits on her Instagram page.

“Take a moment,” she wrote. “If it feels like the waves of life are crashing down upon you, and every interaction or decision you make feels like a desperate frantic attempt to get a gasp of air. Take a moment.”

In another post, she wrote about patience in the creative process.

“To turn dark into light. That’s what my goal is this year. To only use light as my tool for transformation inspiration and information,” she wrote. “My Music is coming this year. Just not rushing a thing. Making sure body mind and spirit are aligned in harmony before any other endeavor. We are surrounded by insanity, So Remember your inner health In all forms comes first. Don’t let anyone tell you different. Take life at your pace. Trust yourself.”

