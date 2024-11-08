‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Debuts ‘Bold’ New Makeover in Photos

“Avengers” star Chris Evans is debuting a “bold” new look that includes glasses and darker hair, according to photos published on Getty Images.

Page Six dubbed Evans’ appearance a “scruffy transformation,” which he showed off while promoting his new movie “Red One.” He looked “nearly unrecognizable with his dark hair grown out to his ears and a full beard,” for the London, England, appearance, Page Six reported, adding that he also wore “round glasses.”

Videos of Evans’ new look went viral on X.

In the past, Evan’s look was more clean-cut, without glasses, with a shorter trimmed beard or none at all, and with lighter hair, Getty Images photos show. He’s had a mustache, been clean-shaven, and tried different bearded looks over the years, photos show. Here he is before in one of his clean-shaven moments:

Here he is now:

However, a lot of fans on social media expressed praise for Evans’ new makeover.

Chris Evans Once Explained That He Finds It a Hassle to Shave Every Day, a Report Says

Evans once explained why he periodically morphed from clean-shaven to bearded looks over the years.

“It’s tough to just try and maintain that. There are certain films I’ve done where you do have to have — whether it’s a mustache or clean shaven — and just shaving every day is such a pain,” he said in 2022 on ETalk.

Us Weekly noted that he was clean-shaven for “Captain America.”

As far back as 2007, though, Evans started debuting period facial hair, Us Weekly reported, namely “patchy facial hair.”

Fans Generally Raved About Chris Evans’ New Look in Social Media Posts

Fans had generally positive things to say about Evans’ new look on X. “Chris Evans with beard is the most husband material of this world,” wrote one person.

“He is cute either way,” another fan wrote.

But another person didn’t think he was that different. “That’s very clearly Chris Evans. I recognized him instantly,” he wrote on X.

“Red One,” the movie Evans was promoting, is about Santa Claus being abducted.

“After Santa Claus — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas,” its caption on Rotten Tomatoes reads.

The movie is being panned by critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website, though, where it has a 38% positive score.

One critic wrote on IndieWire, “It is a movie that is playing in front of you, I can comfortably give it that much, and for one meant to summon up the Christmas spirit, there’s not a whiff of mirth from the screenplay to the production level.”

A New York Magazine critic similarly panned the film, writing, “If Red One were a disaster, it’d be more interesting. Instead, it’s a technically passable action-comedy transparently stitched together from parts scavenged from other movies.”

However, Screen International’s critic liked it, writing, “The mixture of laughs, sentiment and action should satisfy undemanding families, and the story’s world-building offers enough novelty to what can otherwise be a predictable package.”