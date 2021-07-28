Chrishell Stause Goes Public With New Boyfriend

Chrishell Stause has gone public with her new man! The “Selling Sunset” star has been quietly dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim, despite rumors that she was dating “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko.

Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship Instagram official on July 28, 2021, by way of a photo dump of shots taken in Capri, Italy, where the two are vacationing with other “Selling Sunset” cast members.

“The JLo effect,” Stause captioned the post, sharing a few memories from the trip. The last two photos in the post, however, are of Stause and Oppenheim together. In one photo, the two are cozied up on a boat and Stause can be seen planting a smooch on her boyfriend’s head. In another, Oppenheim is nuzzled into Stause’s neck as she smiled for the camera.

The one person who did confirm their romance is Oppenheim’s brother, Brett. “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy,” he commented. Jason added a single red heart emoji in the comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stause Was Rumored to Be Dating Gleb Savchenko on ‘DWTS’ but Later Went Public With Keo Motsepe

When Stause competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” there were numerous rumors that she was hooking up with her dance-pro partner, Gleb Savchenko. At the time, Savchenko was married, and rumors that he was cheating on his wife with Stause were running rampant.

In an interview with Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast, Stause opened up about how and Savchenko agreed to handle the rumors. “I feel like you can only say so much. We both said it’s definitely not true and I kind of knew in the back of my head time will prove this to be true. I just have to know that,” she said.

Interestingly, Stause ended up going public with another “DWTS” pro; Keo Motsepe. The two went public on social media on December 2, 2020, according to People magazine. Nevertheless, plenty of fans were convinced that Stause and Motsepe were faking their relationship in an effort to keep Stause’s relationship with Savchenko private.

Gossip Cop debunked the theory, but that didn’t slow the rumor mill down any, especially after news broke that Stause and Motsepe went on vacation with Savchenko and dancer Cassie Scerbo according to People.

Jason Oppenheim Previously Dated ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald

Jason previously dated Mary Fitzgerald, an agent with The Oppenheim Group, star on “Selling Sunset,” and one of Stause’s good friends. The two dated for a little less than a year, but were never engaged — though they do share two dogs together.

Jason and Mary have remained really good friends, and fans of the show have been curious about their post-split relationship, even though Mary has moved on and is now married to someone else (Romain Bonnet).

