Should ‘Big Brother’s’ Janelle Pierzina Head Over to ‘Selling Sunset’?

Two bombshell real estate agents were recently gracing everyone’s TV screens this summer — Janelle Pierzina, an agent in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota area returned for Big Brother All-Stars on CBS, while Selling Sunset agent Chrishell Stause is heating things up in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

But what if they got together for a real estate reality show? Fans are giddy over the thought.

Bayleigh Dayton Originally Suggested Pierzina Go on ‘Selling Sunset’ And Stause is On Board

This summer on the Big Brother live feeds, houseguest Bayleigh Dayton suggested that Pierzina appear on Netflix real estate reality show Selling Sunset because “her personality is hysterical.”

So Screen Rant asked Stause about Pierzina and she was super excited.

“Aww, I love that! I love Janelle. What a Big Brother legend! I haven’t been able to watch after she and Kaysar left,” said Stause. She later added in a tweet, “I would DIE to have @JanellePierzina on [Selling Sunset]! Are you kidding?? No fights with me — I would be so excited!!”

Then the Toronto Sun asked Pierzina about it and she said it’s “cool” that Stause is a fan… but her days of reality TV might be over.

“Survivor is my favourite show. Would I play BB again? I don’t know. I think there’s no chance. If they called, I would consider it. But honestly, the game is so long… I would be out in four weeks. But if they invited me to do a shorter Celebrity Big Brother season, I would say yes. One-hundred percent,” she said, adding, “I’m really into my real-estate career. I like playing Big Brother. I was never into TV; I could care less about Instagram followers. I don’t really want to do more TV. I mean, if something was presented, to me, I always consider everything – but it’s not my goal.”

And don’t look for Stause to head on over to Celebrity Big Brother anytime soon. Screen Rant asked her if that would be something she would ever be interested in and she said: “probably not.”

“Probably not. It would take some major convincing. I like my privacy,” the former Days of Our Lives actress said with a laugh, adding, “I’m focused solely on DWTS right now, but I would love to do another soap. Recurring or short-term and we’re waiting to film season four of Selling Sunset and, of course, selling houses!”

Fans Are Clamoring For The Two to Collaborate

Janelle is an uplifting queen. So is chrishell. This is a match made in real estate heaven. — Not Your Destiny (@destinymarie44) October 1, 2020

Maybe Pierzina could just make a Selling Sunset cameo or something because fans are clamoring for it. One fan calls them a “match made in real estate heaven,” and another said, “QUEENS JANELLE AND CHRISHELL AGAINST CHRISTINE.”

Many others are just saying it would make them so happy to see Pierzina on the show because “it would be lit” when she brings so much flavor to it.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

