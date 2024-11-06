Christina Applegate Gives Detailed Update in Latest MS Battles

Christina Applegate gave a detailed update about her condition during her latest battles with multiple sclerosis (MS) in a podcast episode.

Applegate revealed that she ends up “screaming” due to the “sharp pains” from the condition. She made the comments to Jamie-Lynn Siegler, her co-host on the “MeSsy” podcast. The hosts spoke with Rory Kandel, a bakery owner who is also fighting MS.

“I lay in bed screaming — like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing,” Applegate said on the podcast.

“I can’t even pick up my phone sometimes because now it’s traveled into my hands, so I’ll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can’t even hold them. I can’t open bottles now,” Applegate said during the podcast.

“Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves. Multiple sclerosis can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes, and other symptoms. It’s also known as MS,” the Mayo Clinic says.

Applegate Said She Has Pain ‘Every Single Day of My Life’ From MS

Kandel described similar pains to Applegate, saying they feel like “knives” in her stomach, saying, “I’ll be laying in bed, and I wake up, and I physically can’t turn from side to side.”

“Do you feel like that?” she inquired of Applegate.

“Every single day of my life,” Applegate said.

“I can’t even pick up my phone sometimes because now it’s traveled into my hands, so I’ll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can’t even hold them. I can’t open bottles now,” Applegate revealed during the podcast, which is titled, “The Beauty of the Invisible Disease with Rory Kandel.”

Christina Applegate Revealed That She Had Multiple Sclerosis on Her X Page in 2021

According to her X page, Applegate revealed she had MS in 2021. She wrote, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some (expletive) blocks it.

She also spoke about the condition on “This Life of Mine with James Corden.”

“They did an MRI in my brain, and it was a Monday, and we were at work. And my doctor said, ‘I really need to get on a Zoom with you to go over your MRI results,'” she told Corden. “And I opened up my Zoom and there he was, and he just looked at me and he goes, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he goes, ‘Here’s a picture of your brain, sorry.’ And there’s like 30 lesions all over my brain. And I went, ‘No, please don’t tell me this. Please don’t.’”

“This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Rory Kandel, founder of Rory’s Bakehouse, who was also recently diagnosed with MS. They discuss Rory’s profile in the SF Chronicle and her willingness to be unapologetically vulnerable, the need to advocate for yourself, the importance of community, and more,” the podcast caption says.