Christina Mandrell ‘Hit on’ Other ‘Bachelor’ Contestants: Report

A report in The Sun claims that “Bachelor” contestant Christina Mandrell “hit on” other contestants during scenes that didn’t make the air.

Mandrell is the niece of songstress Barbara Mandrell, and she quickly occupied center stage in a lot of the drama in Zach Shallcross’s season. Most notably, she butted heads with some of the other contestants, including Brianna Thorbourne, who informed Shallcross about the conflicts in the house.

That led to Shallcross’s decision to send Mandrell packing. However, The Sun is reporting that Mandrell’s turn on “The Bachelor” was even more dramatic behind the scenes.

An ‘Insider’ Claims Mandrell ‘Flirted With Other Women’ on the Set

An unnamed “insider” told The Sun that Mandrell “flirted with other women” during the first night of filming for the show.

“Christina was the most drunk,” the insider told The U.S. Sun.

“She couldn’t form a sentence after, like, the first 30 minutes into the night, and contestants couldn’t have a proper conversation with her,” the insider claimed to The Sun.

The Sun added that contestants are supposed to limit themselves to “two drinks per hour” to control intoxication on the set.

According to the Sun, Mandrell’s “drunken behavior” caused her to become “handsy with the other contestants” and “hit on them,” including trying to “kiss Becca [Serrano] and grabbed another girl’s hand.”

The Sun reported that the source claims producers talked Shallcross into taking Mandrell on a one-on-one date “because she was becoming a headache to producers.”

In that date, Shallcross took Mandrell to meet his family for his mother’s belated birthday party.

Christina Mandrell Broke Into Tears When Zach Shallcross Confronted Her About Drama in the House

Zach Shallcross confronted Mandrell about what he was hearing about her from other women and she broke into tears.

Contestant Brianna Thorbourne told Shallcross that Mandrell made her and contestant Charity Lawson cry and was getting into conflicts with women in the house. Brooklyn Willie reinforced this message to Shallcross, telling him about the problems with Mandrell.

Zach Shallcross Confronts Christina Mandrell Over Her Behavior – The Bachelor After a few women mention to Bachelor Zach Shallcross that Christina Mandrell's behavior is making other women women feel insecure and intimidated, Zach confronts her. Christina thought the issue was settled, but now it could threaten her place in the house. From 'The Bachelor' season 27 episode 3, 'Week 3.' Watch 'The Bachelor' 2023 MONDAYS… 2023-02-07T06:00:02Z

“I don’t know where to really start,” Shallcross told Mandrell in the episode leading up to her ouster from the show. “It’s come to my attention that women in the house have felt hurt and insecure because of you, and I was shocked, and I wanted to talk to you about that.”

Mandrell responded:

I have been confronted by some of the girls. Like, I’m rubbing people the wrong way. Like, I’m able to be just outgoing and like happy and loud, and a lot of people are taking that as me wanting to be the center of attention and that I feel like I’m privileged in a way or like more special or have a better relationship with you than other people because like I met your family.

“There were two girls to kind of confront me. But I was happy to offer clarification, and I thought it was settled,” she told Shallcross, who explained that he was concerned because he wants to find his best friend on the show, and he doesn’t have much time to do it.

“Do you know where it is hard for me is the fact that I’m here to find my best friend, and I have to deal with stuff like this,” Shallcross said. “I’m nervous. I’m worried. I’m worried like 100%.”

