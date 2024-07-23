Clint Eastwood’s Girlfriend’s Cause of Death Released After She Died Unexpectedly

The cause of death for Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood’s girlfriend, Christina Sandera, was a heart attack, according to The New York Post.

On July 22, the Post reported that the medical examiner’s report listed the “immediate cause of death” for Sandera, who died on July 18 at age 61, as “cardiac arrhythmia.” Page Six described Sandera’s death as “unexpected.”

“Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease” was listed as an additional condition, The Post reported. Heavy has reached out to the Monterey County Health Department in California, which released the information. THR reported that Sandera had lived for years in Carmel, California.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, an arrhythmia “is an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat. When you have an arrhythmia, your heart may beat too quickly or too slowly, or you may experience an irregular rhythm in which your heart feels as if it is ‘skipping a beat.'”

Clint Eastwood Called Christina Sandera a ‘Loving, Caring Woman’

Eastwood released a statement when Sandera died to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood told THR. According to THR, the pair was “very quiet about their relationship.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Eastwood and Sandera met when she worked “as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California,” and had dated since 2014.

Eastwood is 94 years old. According to THR, he has been married twice, first to Maggie Johnson, a model, from 1953 to 1984 (although they split years before the divorce), and then to Dina Ruiz, a television news anchor, from 1996 to 2014.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Eastwood also has had several high-profile relationships over the years.

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Morgan Eastwood Thanked Christina Sandera for Being a ‘Good Partner’ to Her Dad

One of Eastwood’s daughters, Morgan Eastwood, wrote a tribute to Sandera on her Instagram story, according to Page Six.

“A devastating loss for our whole family,” Morgan Eastwood wrote on her Instagram story, Page Six reported, adding that she included a photo showing her at her wedding with Sandera and Eastwood.

“Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad ❤️ you will be missed,” wrote Morgan, according to Page Six. She is the only child of Eastwood and his ex-wife Dina Ruiz.

The story is no longer visible on Morgan Eastwood’s Instagram page.

According to Page Six, Sandera frequently accompanied Eastwood to high-profile events on the red carpet. Their first such outing was in 2015 at the Academy Awards, Page Six reported, adding that she also accompanied Eastwood to the premiere of his movie, “The Mule,” along with members of his family.

Eastwood has eight children, according to People Magazine. He has six daughters — Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan — and two sons — Kyle and Scott, People reported.