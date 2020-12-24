Are Banks Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

Christmas is here, and in honor of the holiday, many businesses are closed for not only Christmas Day on December 25, but also Christmas Eve on 24. If you need to make a last-minute trip to the bank, you may be wondering if your local branch is open or if you’ll have to wait until the holiday has passed. Here’s what you need to know:

Banks are closed on Friday, December 25, 2020, in observance of Christmas. On Christmas Eve, many bank branches will be open with limited hours.

Newsweek reports that the banks expected to be open on Christmas Eve are Bank of America, Chase Bank, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Santander, Bank of the West, Citizens Bank, BMO Harris Bank, SunTrust, and Union Bank.

Trump Made Christmas Eve a Federal Holiday by Executive Order

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, President Trump signed an executive order to give those working federal jobs a paid day off on Christmas Eve (in addition to Christmas Day). According to the New York Post, Trump’s order declares that “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day.”

In spite of that order, it appears that most bank branches will stay open for part of Christmas Eve, giving their workers a half-day holiday.

