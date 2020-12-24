What Time Is Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican 2020 on TV?

The Christmas Eve Midnight Mass is a holiday tradition in Vatican City, presided over by the pope. This year is going to look a bit different because of the pandemic, but it is still taking place on December 24. Here’s what you need to know about when it is happening and when it airs on TV.

The Television Broadcast

NBC has been airing the Christmas Eve Mass for decades. It traditionally begins at 11:30 p.m. ET and runs until 1 a.m. (10:30 to midnight central time).

Celebrants who have the WGN network on their cable package can also watch the midnight mass out of the Archdiocese of Chicago, conducted by Cardinal Cupich. It actually airs at midnight central time and will be streaming on the Catholic Chicago YouTube channel.

The Vatican Mass Is Not Being Held at Midnight This Year

Italy has a 10 p.m. curfew in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so because of that, the pope announced earlier this year that the tradition “Midnight Mass” on Christmas Eve will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time on December 24 — that’s 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, in addition to beginning earlier in the night, the Vatican also has several other safety precautions in place: only a small number of worshippers will be allowed inside St. Peter’s Basilica, there will be temperature checks conducted at the entrances, masks will be required for all those in attendance, and the congregation will be seated at socially-distanced intervals.

While 7:30 p.m. is the earliest time the mass has begun, it hasn’t been held at midnight in over a decade. Pope Benedict XVI moved the mass to 10 p.m. in 2009 and then Pope Francis moved it to 9:30 p.m. in 2013.

The pope’s traditional Christmas Day blessing will still take place at noon on December 25 when he addresses onlookers from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. There will also be an evening prayer and the singing of “Te Deum” on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. local time, a 10 a.m. mass on New Year’s Day for the feast of Mary and World Peace Day, and a mass held on January 6 at 10 a.m. for the feast of the epiphany.

In a pre-Christmas message on the Vatican website, Pope Francis wanted to remind his flock of the true meaning of this time of year, writing:

In this catechesis, as we approach Christmas, I would like to offer some food for thought in preparation for the celebration of Christmas. In the Midnight Mass liturgy the Angel’s proclamation to the Shepherds: “Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord” (Lk 2:10-12). In imitation of the shepherds, we too move spiritually towards Bethlehem, where Mary gave birth to the Child in a stable, “because there was no place for them in the inn” (2:7). Christmas has become a universal feast, and even those who do not believe perceive the appeal of this occasion. The Christian, however, knows that Christmas is a decisive event, an eternal fire that God has kindled in the world, and must not be confused with ephemeral things. It is important that it should not be reduced to a merely sentimental or consumerist festival. Last Sunday I drew attention to this problem, underscoring that consumerism has hijacked Christmas. No: Christmas must not be reduced to a merely sentimental or consumerist feast, full of gifts and good wishes but poor in Christian faith, and also poor in humanity. Therefore, it is necessary to curb a certain worldly mentality, incapable of grasping the incandescent core of our faith, which is this: “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth; we have beheld his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father” (Jn 1:14). And this is the kernel of Christmas; rather, it is the truth of Christmas, there is no other.

The 2020 Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican airs Thursday, December 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.