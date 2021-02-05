Christopher Plummer Dead: Hollywood Acting Legend Dies at 91

Christopher Plummer, the Hollywood acting legend who starred in such classic movies as The Sound of Music and, more recently, All the Money in the World, is dead at the age of 91, his manager confirmed to Deadline.

The cause of death was not given. However, the publication reported that Plummer died “peacefully at his home in Connecticut, with Elaine Taylor, his wife and true best friend for 53 years by his side.”

One of his most famous roles was as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 Hollywood classic, The Sound of Music. According to Biography.com, he was regarded as “one of the most brilliant Canadian actors of his generation.” He was an Oscar winner.

Here’s what you need to know:

In a Statement, Plummer’s Manager Called Him an ‘Extraordinary Man’ Who Was a ‘National Treasure’

Lou Pitt, his longtime manager, confirmed his death, telling Deadline:

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer Was Born in Canada & Credited His Mother With Inspiring His Love of Acting

Plummer was born in Toronto, Canada, as Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer on December 13, 1929, according to Biography.com.

The site says that Plummer grew up in Montreal. He was the only child, and the site credits his mother with inspiring his love of theater by taking him to plays when he was young.

He later studied piano before becoming an actor; he once said professional piano playing was “very lonely and very hard work,” Biography.com reported.