FACT CHECK: Did Chuck Norris Attend Trump’s Capitol Rally?

Twitter users believed that actor Chuck Norris attended President Trump’s rally on January 6 which instigated the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol after a MAGA supporter tagged him in a video and posted it on social media.

Matt Bledsoe, who is wearing a Trump 2020 hat in the selfie, added the text, “Chuck Norris,” on the picture, which caused the Walker, Texas Ranger star’s name to trend nationally on Twitter. However, the man in the photo is a lookalike – it’s not Norris.

One person tweeted the picture and asked, “Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?”

Bledsoe wasn’t the only Trump supporter in Washington D.C. to believe Norris was attending the “Stop the Steal” rally, which only further fueled the rumors that the actor was marching to refute the 2020 election results.

Saw this on my Facebook today. Chuck Norris was in DC proudly supporting Maga and Trump

While the man in the picture looks a lot like Norris, it is not him. The Hellbound star has green eyes, while the man featured in the viral photo has brown eyes. And that’s just one of their dissimilarities.

Norris, who’s 80 years old, is much older than the man featured in the viral photo. And numerous Twitter users tried to point out their difference to those purporting it was the actor. Norris has green eyes while the Trump supporter has brown eyes.

One Twitter user took his research to the next level. He tweeted, “Facial Recognition puts it at 85%, which is a computers way of saying, yeah it kind of looks like him, but not really…(Personally, I’m 85% sure its not him).”

Norris’ Rep Put Out an Official Statement Confirming Norris Did Not Participate in the Deadly Siege on the U.S. Capitol

The actor’s rep, Erik Kritzer, released the following statement to People on January 12, to shut down the rumors online: “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Norris, a lifelong Republican who stumped for Mike Huckabee in 2008 and initially supported Senator Ted Cruz in the 2016 presidential election, never shared his political choice in the 2020 election. However, on January 11, in his exclusive column for WND, he penned an essay titled, “Dissent: The Highest form of Patriotism.”

Numerous Twitter Users Didn’t Believe It was Norris in the Photo But Said He was a Trump Supporter in Real Life

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young.

Norris said in 2016 that he would vote for whichever Republican candidate was put on the ticket. He told WND, “I am going to let the citizens of America decide who they think would be the best candidate for the GOP. When the candidate is decided, I will support that person enthusiastically.”

Norris, who is an All-American Karate and International Karate Champion titleholder, became a martial artist while serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, Distractify reported.

But Norris, who wrote The New York Times best-selling book, Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America, noted “any one of the GOP candidates would make a good president. Some of them could even be great.”

This new Chuck Norris reboot looks horrible.

Norris spoke out against President Barack Obama’s reelection in 2012, and in 2008, voted against California Proposition 8, which made same-sex marriage legal.

