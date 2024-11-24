Chuck Woolery Was With His 5th Wife, Kristen, When He Fell Ill: Report

“Love Connection” host and podcaster Chuck Woolery was married to wife Kristen at the time of his death on November 24, according to the Associated Press, which reported that she was present at his Texas home when Woolery died at age 83.

Altogether, Woolery was married five times. He had five kids, but two died before him, The New York Times reported.

Mark Young, who co-hosted Woolery’s podcast, first confirmed his death to the AP, which quoted him as saying, “Chuck was a dear friend and brother and a tremendous man of faith, life will not be the same without him.”

Young wrote on X, “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother.”

According to The New York Times, Woolery is survived by three children, Michael, Melissa and Sean, and he was preceded in death by two kids, Chad and Katherine.

Here’s what you need to about Chuck Woolery’s wife and ex-wives.

Woolery’s Current Wife, Kristen, Was Home With Him in Texas When He Started Feeling Poorly, Reports Say

The New York Times reported that Woolery is survived by his wife Kristen, although some sites erroneously said his final and current wife was named Kim.

According to TMZ, “Chuck was home in Texas with his wife when she said he wasn’t feeling well and went to lie down.”

“She came back to the room a short time later and said he was having trouble breathing,” TMZ reported, adding that she called 911 but Woolery passed away.

Chuck Woolery Was Married to Kim Barnes Woolery, Reports Say

In 2006, Woolery married Kim Barnes, People reported.

Kimberly Barnes Woolery is age 58 and has a current address in Tennessee, per public records. She hasn’t posted on Facebook or X since 2015, when she wrote that she was living in Austin, Texas.

Margaret Hayes Was Chuck Woolery’s 1st Wife

Hayes had two children with Woolery, Katherine and Chad.

Chad Woolery died in a motorcycle accident at age 19 in 1986, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Jo Ann Pflug Was Chuck Woolery’s 2nd Wife

Woolery was married to Pflug, an actress, from 1972 through 1980, according to People. which noted they had a daughter together named Melissa.

Teri Nelson Was Chuck Woolery’s 3rd Wife

Woolery was married to Teri Nelson from 1985 through 2004, according to People. Together they had two sons, Michael and Sean, People reported.

Nelson’s Facebook page says she is from Laguna Beach, California. Her visible posts show her skiing and with family.

Michael Woolery is on Facebook, where he has posted about his dad’s first Emmy award.

Sean Woolery lives in Utah, according to his Facebook page.