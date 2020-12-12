Click & Carry on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Kim Meckwood brought her company and product, the Click and Carry, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get one of them to invest in the company.

The Click & Carry is a new type of shopping bag hoping to help people who have a hard time carrying traditional bags or want to have an easier way to carry all of their groceries inside.

Meckwood pitched her product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran. According to the episode synopsis, she works to “secure the bag as she works to convince the Sharks that her hands-free gadget is worth investing in.”

Here’s what you should know about Click & Carry:

1. Click & Carry Was Thought of in a Dream

According to an interview with Voyage LA, the idea for Click and Carry bags came to the creator in a dream. Afterward, Meckwood got to work.

“I sketched the form and concept onto paper, and then I hired a student at the Pasadena Design School to help me develop a prototype,” Meckwood told the outlet.

They went through nine different designs before landing on a product and then later making a working prototype, which ultimately didn’t pan out. Meckwood created a second mold and then later filed for a utility patent. She later started selling at farmers markets at night and on the weekends.

2. The Goal Is to Make Carrying Groceries Easier

In the same interview with Voyage LA, Meckwood described that Click and Carry was created in order to make grocery shopping less of a chore and to make it easier to bring all of the groceries inside.

“Click & Carry is a simple, handle device that allows shoppers to carry multiple bags at once – either in the hands or over the shoulder for a hands-free carry,” Meckwood said.

The product has a gel grip, a rotating top and provides even distribution of weight. The product is marketed toward mothers, people who live in cities, and senior citizens with arthritis.

3. Meckwood Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer & Had to Pause Operations

Though operations were able to start up again later, Meckwood had to halt all the business after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She says that that experience led to her putting everything into Click & Carry.

“I decided then and there to put all my energy into launching my product,” she told Voyage LA. “I saved up money and left my lucrative career to promote Click & Carry full time.”

She said her first “game-changing event” took place at the Home and Housewares Show in Chicago where her product was picked up to be promoted on QVC.

4. The Product Can Be Used for More Than Just Groceries

According to the company website, the patented design of the Click & Carry allows for equal distribution of weight, which is not targeted just toward shopping trips.

The website demonstrates the Click & Carry being used for shopping bags, paint buckets and ski boots. It also states that there are any number of uses for the product.

It can be used to carry by hand, or the Click & Carry can be worn around the shoulder for a hands-free carry experience. There are two different side cavities that help hold bags or cargo. The handles are capable of supporting about 80 pounds, 40 on each side.

5. The Click & Carry Is Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the Click & Carry is available to purchase online in seven colors: blue, green, purple, red, gray, pink and black.

To use Click & Carry, simply twist the top open, load handles on each side evenly, click the top back into place, and then carry or wear the handle for an easier carry.

The Click & Carry sells for $11.99 for a single handle or in a two-pack for $19.99.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Click & Carry gets a deal from an investor.

