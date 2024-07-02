Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Slams Half-Sister Morgan as ‘Heartless Monster’

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Katie Eastwood slammed her half-sister Morgan Eastwood on her Instagram page, calling her a “heartless monster” and “my evil step sister.”

Katie Eastwood shared a photo showing her with Morgan on June 29 and wrote on Instagram, “She’s the cruelest most shallow superficial woman I have ever known. Zero compassion for others, obsessed with self image, and as cruel inside as she is beautiful without, her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster meet my evil step sister.”

That’s not the only negative post that Katie has made about her family recently. “My siblings suck,” she wrote on Instagram. In another post, which included a picture of Clint Eastwood with his kids, she was also critical of her siblings.

Morgan’s most recent Instagram post is a positive June 18 post about her wedding. In May, Morgan revealed in an Instagram post that she is pregnant. Her page contains no reaction to her half-sister’s comments.

In another post about Morgan, Katie wrote, “I had to break up with my sister Morgan after her wedding because she’s so concerned with her reputation that she called me ‘insane’ online for the world to hear and this has impaired my ability to have children and become a mother and I have to protect myself from further heartache from this image driven monster.”

She also shared a series of text messages that she said were from Morgan’s mom, Dina Ruiz Fisher, who is divorced from Clint Eastwood, criticizing her mental health and comments about Morgan and other siblings, and saying she could face legal action for them. Heavy has reached out to Fisher for comment through her Instagram page.

According to OK! Magazine, Morgan is the youngest child of Eastwood, whereas Katie, or Kathryn, is the third youngest. His other kids are Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Francesca, Kyle and Scott, according to OK!.

Katie Eastwood Made Another Critical Comment About Her Family on Instagram

In a follow-up post on July 1, Katie Eastwood made another critical comment about her family, although it didn’t reference Morgan.

“I am the most beautiful woman in the world and even though I may never be regarded as ENOUGH by the world or by my family, I am regarded as MORE THAN ENOUGH by Jesus Christ,” she wrote, sharing a glamour shot.

She also recently shared a video showing Clint Eastwood playing the ukulele.

Katie Eastwood also posted several angry text exchanges, which she wrote were with her “stepmother.” One refers to “Dina,” the name of Morgan’s mother, and one of the texts demands that Katie take down comments about Morgan Eastwood and others. Heavy has not independently verified that the texts were written by Dina Fisher, however.

Some People Were Critical of Katie Eastwood’s Instagram Posts

Some people didn’t think the post about Morgan Eastwood was a good idea. “Our hardest battle is fighting those closest to us. I hope you can make amends with your sister,” wrote one person on Katie Eastwood’s comment thread.

“I’m not familiar with the situation but maybe this isn’t the platform for it? the message here goes out into the world and i don’t think it’s a good look for any members of your family,” another person wrote on the comment thread.

The post garnered only eight likes; Katie Eastwood has 161 followers on her Instagram page.

Dina Ruiz Fisher is remarried and celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary on July 8, according to her Instagram page. She also shared a video from Morgan’s wedding, declaring: “As I keep reflecting on our ‘kids’’ beautiful wedding last week, I think how these two are loved, respected, and adored by all five parents!”

She wrote in another post on Instagram, “To experience our daughter and son-in-law’s wedding, amidst 90% of the most significant people in my life, has left me in awe of what a great one—a great life—I have.”