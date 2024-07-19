Clint Eastwood, 94, Speaks Out After 61-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Death

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood is mourning the death of his long-time partner’s death. Eastwood shared a brief statement regarding Christina Sandera’s death with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood shared in the statement published by the media outlet on July 19.

A spokesperson from Warner Bros. told the Hollywood Reporter that no additional details regarding the couple or her death would be released.

Clint Eastwood & Christina Sandera Began Dating in 2014

The outlet shared that Eastwood and Sandera met at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant. She was a hostess at the Carmel-by-the-Sea, California establishment the actor owned when the two met.

Eastwood and Sandera began dating in 2014.

The couple tended to be extremely private about their relationship. However, she attended several public events with him over the years.

As TMZ noted, she was with Eastwood at the 2015 Academy Awards. His film “American Sniper” was up for several awards that year. The couple’s appearance together at the 2015 Academy Awards show was their red-carpet debut, noted Hollywood Life.

Sandera also joined Eastwood on the red carpet for several other film premieres, including, “Sully,” “The Mule,” and “Richard Jewell.”

In June 2014, Us Weekly shared some insight into the couple’s relationship. A source told the outlet, “She lives with him in his house he used to share with Dina.” Dina Ruiz was Eastwood’s former wife.

The source added, “She moved in months ago.”

In addition, a source for Us Weekly indicated, “Clint’s kids have all met Christina and like [her],” the insider revealed, adding she is “normal.”

Eastwood’s Fans Sent Their Love & Condolences

After news of Sandera’s death emerged, fans of Eastwood’s took to social media to share their condolences.

“Incredibly sorry to hear this, Clint. Praying for you and the family,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, “Very sudden and sad news. My sincere condolences to Mr Eastwood, Christina’s family A journey we all take but unfortunately way too soon.”

That poster continued, “Mr Eastwood has lost so many friends , colleagues along his path. I trust everyone is holding up as best as they can.”

As TMZ noted, Eastwood was married twice during his younger years. He was married from 1953 to 1987 to Maggie Johnson, who was a model.

Eastwood was also married to Ruiz, a news anchor, from 1996 to 2014. In addition to his long-time relationship with Sardena, he had lengthy romantic relationships with Frances Fisher and Sondra Locke, too.

The actor also has eight children, shared Us Weekly. His oldest children, Kyle and Allison, are from his marriage to Johnson. During his marriage to Ruiz, Eastwood had a daughter, Morgan.

Eastwood’s daughter Francesca was born during his relationship with Fisher. He also had two children, Scott and Katryn, with former flame Jacelyn Reeves.

In addition, he has a daughter named Kimber with his ex Roxanne Tunis, and a daughter named Laurie he did not meet until she was older.

In July 2004, long before he met Sandera, Eastwood talked with “60 Minutes” about the importance of maintaining his privacy regarding relationships.

During the interview, the actor was asked about his children. However, he didn’t share much about them.

Eastwood explained of his reluctance to talk about his family, “There are other people that are involved there and they’re vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can’t.”