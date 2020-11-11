CMA Awards 2020 Presenters List: Who Is Presenting Tonight?

The CMA Awards 2020 show airs tonight, November 11, 2020. The action starts at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT, and it will feature a number of presenters and performers as well as guest appearances from country music stars from all over the nation.

Hosted by country music stars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker live from Nashville with over 20 performers and presenters lined up for the award show, the CMA Awards will be action-packed and entertaining for viewers who are excited to see their favorite stars.

According to a press release, the show is taking place in the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire told Good Morning America. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Read on to learn about who viewers should expect to see during the award show.

Who is Presenting Awards at the CMA Awards?

Presenters for the CMA Awards include the following people:

Lauren Akins

Lauren Alaina

Dierks Bently

Bobby Bones

Charles Esten

Sara Evans

Taylor Hill

Jake Owen

Patrick Schwarzenegger

CeCe Winans

In related news, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs lead in nominations, as Lambert was nominated in every category she was eligible for, and Combs was nominated for all but two categories he was eligible for.

Who Will Be Performing at the Award Show?

Here’s who to expect to see performing at the CMA Awards:

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town (a tribute to Kenny Rogers)

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire with Darius Rucker

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi (a tribute to Joe Diffie)

Carly Pearce with Charles Kelley

Rascal Flatts

Darius Rucker ft. Lady A

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Morgan Wallen

A collaboration by Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin

Opening performance by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bently, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor, Ashley McBryde

Tributes during the show will be for Charlie Daniels, who died in July, a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died in March, and a tribute for Joe Diffie, who also died in March.

Two performances were changed or canceled due to COVID-19 positive tests. Florida Georgia Line was originally set to perform at the show, but they have been sidelined after singer Tyler Hubbard was diagnosed with COVID-19. Carly Pearce was set to perform with her duet partner Lee Brice, but she will instead perform with Lady A member Charles Kelley after Brice tested positive for COVID-19.

Tune in to the award show to watch all the performers and presenters. The action officially starts at 8 p.m. ET, but there is also a pre-show for those who are excited about the show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The pre-show is hosted by Lara Spencer and takes place at the Red Carpet in Music City Center.

