It is country music’s biggest night, with “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” airing on ABC this Wednesday, November 10, from 8 to 11 p.m.

“The best in country music are back together again,” the promo teases. It promised, “collaborations you’ll only see on this stage.”





Play



CMAVEVO – CMA Awards 2021 | Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC Watch Country Music's Biggest Night, TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC! vevo.ly/tXlnzZ 2021-11-09T18:01:43Z

Some of its biggest stars defined the genre in a Country Music Association video. “Country music is my roots. Makes my soul feel like it is on fire,” said seven-time “Female Vocalist of the Year” winner, Miranda Lambert. As recent “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jimmie Allen put it, “To me, country music is family history. It’s precious.”

Sharing a bonding sentiment, Luke Combs is quoted, “Country music is music for the common man and woman,” while Luke Bryan adds, “Country music is about bringing the country together and that’s what this night is all about.”

So who are the presenters and performers? Which living legend is hosting? Here’s what you need to know:

CMA Awards 2021 Presenters & Performers

“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will feature a star-studded lineup, including singers, actors and a former athlete.

In a press release, ABC announced that the presenters include “Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.”

According to the announcement, the ceremony will also feature 20 “unforgettable performances.” Those singers taking the stage include, “Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Kane Brown, and Zac Brown Band.”

Who Is Hosting the 2021 CMA Awards

“American Idol” host Luke Bryan has been tapped to host this year’s CMA Awards, ABC announced in October. He is a two-time “CMA Entertainer of the Year.” While sharing the news, the country singer called it a “pinch me moment” on Instagram.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” Bryan said in a press release. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

Before him, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the televised ceremony for 11 years, Variety reported. Underwood then joined Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in 2019 and McEntire was paired with Darius Rucker to host in 2020.

As Us Weekly revealed, Bryan will be the first solo host in 18 years. The 45-year-old is no stranger to hosting, previously holding the role for the ACM Awards.

The CMA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern, explained in the announcement, “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered in just a few weeks.”