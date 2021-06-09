CMT Awards 2021 Date, Time & Channel to Watch on TV

The 2021 CMT Awards are here, and fans did not have to wait as long to see country’s biggest night after a delay of the show and performances in 2020.

The CMT Awards air tonight, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time, according to CMT. The show will air on the West Coast with a tape delay. You can watch the show on your favorite channel. It will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.

If you miss the show tonight, you can stream it on CMT.com beginning June 10. Also, fans are participating in voting and there’s still time to cast your vote for Video of the Year in the Twitter hashtag battle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Performers Include Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood & Chris Young

kelsea and i wrote a song together called “i quit drinking” and we’re releasing it wednesday at 5pm pst then we’re gonna sing it together on live television at the @cmt awards x pic.twitter.com/NLyGyRIDXP — LANY (@thisisLANY) June 8, 2021

This year’s performances include a star-packed lineup, including returning favorites, crossover artists and collaborations, according to CMT. The show will air from Nashville, Tennessee, and it is scheduled to last about two-and-a-half hours, CMT said. They announced their second round of performers only about two weeks ago, which includes:

– BRELAND + Mickey Guyton (“Female Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” “Video of the Year”)

– Carrie Underwood (“Collaborative Video of the Year,” “Video of the Year”) + NEEDTOBREATHE

– Chris Young (“Collaborative Video of the Year”) + Kane Brown (“Male Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” “Video of the Year”)

– Kelsea Ballerini (“Female Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year, “Video of the Year”) + Paul Klein from LANY

– Lady A (“Duo/Group Video of the Year”) + Carly Pearce (“Female Video of the Year”) + Gabby Barrett (“Female Video of the Year”)

– Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi

– Luke Bryan (“Male Video of the Year”)

– Thomas Rhett (“Male Video of the Year”)

Carrie’s in the final four for @CMT Video of the Year! Voting is now open on Twitter only. Tweet #VoteCarrieCMT as many times as you’d like through tonight’s #CMTawards to vote! -TeamCU pic.twitter.com/VI7VFclMNd — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 9, 2021

“The newly revealed performers will join previously announced can’t-miss solo and collaborative performances from Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight and Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall,” CMT wrote.

The show will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Billboards Popped Up Across Tennessee Yesterday Supporting Morgan Wallen Following Video of a Racial Slur

New billboards protesting Morgan Wallen’s limited eligibility at CMT Awards pop up around Nashville https://t.co/X7IEe8ET0g — Granthshala News (@GranthshalaNews) June 9, 2021

Country star Morgan Wallen faced swift backlash after video surfaced of him using a racial slur earlier this year, according to the Tennessean. He later posted a 5-minute YouTube video apologizing for his actions, saying he was on “hour 72 of 72 of a bender” in the racist video.

“I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but, for today, please don’t,” Wallen said on he video. “I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The time of my return is solely upon me and the work I’ve put in.”

The Tennessean reported the billboards popped up June 8, 2021, the day before the CMT Awards. The billboards said they were paid for by “Darleen Ingram and fans.”

“The fans are speaking. Enough is Enough,” said seven billboards in the Nashville area, according to the Tennessean. “Music industry we want to be heard.”

The June billboards are at least the third set to appear from Wallen’s fans, the newspaper reported.

