CNN New Year’s Eve 2022-2023 Performers & Hosts

CNN will once again count down to the New Year live from Times Square in New York City! Who are the hosts, guests and performers helping ring in 2023?

Here is what you need to know:

Who Are the Hosts of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live?”

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are ringing in 2023 together, returning as the hosts of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”

“Andy & Anderson are back!” CNN teased in a promo. “You never know what will happen.”

This will be the sixth time the “Watch What Happens Live” host has joined his real-life best friend in Times Square. Cohen took over the co-hosting gig after CNN ousted comedian Kathy Griffin for a photo scandal in 2017.

This will also be Cooper’s twentieth time hosting, CNN reports.

Don Lemon will take over coverage starting at 12:30 a.m. Eastern time. He will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana, where he will be ringing in the new year in the Central Time Zone.

Will the Hosts Be Drinking?

Cohen made headlines for last year’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” where he drunkenly slammed ABC’s coverage of the ball dropping and went on a rant against former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said during last year’s coverage. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

In November 2022, Variety reported that CNN would cut back on this year’s alcohol intake. But, while the anchors are sober, Cohen promised Rolling Stone that his drinks will still be flowing.

“CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” Cohen clarified to the publication. “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

Who Are the Guests & Performers for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live?”

Cooper and Cohen will be joined in person and virtually by a star-studded lineup of performers and guests.

Two of the night’s performers are Usher and Ellie Goulding. The former “The Voice” coach will be performing from his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, CNN announced in a press release. The network added that Goulding will be singing new music off her upcoming album, “Higher than Heaven.”

Usher is not the only one joining from Sin City. CNN announced in a press release that actor and comedian Kevin Hart will join Cooper and Cohen live from the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas for “an interview and special toast.”

Joining the hosts live in Times Square are “Hacks” actress Jean Smart and “Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri, CNN announced in a press release. The network added that popstar Ava Max is set to perform live in New York City.

Other stars set to appear are “the legendary Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and many more,” according to a CNN press release.

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

