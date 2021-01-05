Inside the Dating Life of Cobra Kai’s ‘Miguel’

In Cobra Kai, Miguel Diaz has pretty decent luck with the ladies. He has an on-again-off-again relationship with Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and dated Cobra Kai member Tory Nichols (Peyton List) during Season 2.

Miguel’s romantic relationships may have led some fans to wonder about the dating life of Xolo Maridueña, the actor who portrays him.

As reported by Glamour Fame, Maridueña’s current relationship status is somewhat unclear. The 19-year-old, however, has been romantically linked to his Cobra Kai co-star Hannah Kepple.

Xolo Maridueña May Be Dating Co-Star Hannah Kepple

Kepple, who is best known for her portrayal of Moon on the acclaimed series, spoke to MEA WorldWide about her relationship with Maridueña. In the August 2020 interview, she revealed that they started seeing each other, seemingly following the production of Cobra Kai Season 1.

“Well, I am dating Xolo (Maridueña) who plays Miguel. Season 1, we were actually friends, a little flirty and then we started talking after season 1, and it clicked,” disclosed the actress.

She then proceeded to reference the fact that Miguel and Moon rarely engage with each other, stating, “I love watching his character a lot and not being part of the same storyline helps.”

Glamour Fame noted that despite Kepple’s revelation about her being with Maridueña, it is uncertain if they are currently in a relationship. The publication reported that the actors have taken down Instagram “photos they put up of each other.”

Kepple Has Spoken About Her Character Moon’s Relationships

During a November 2020 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kepple did not mention Maridueña but commented on her character’s relationship with Hawk (Jacob Bertrand). As fans are aware, Moon, who is a popular girl at West Valley High School, briefly dates the former outcast, after he joins Cobra Kai. However, once his demeanor turned even more aggressive, and he beat Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) “over a Yelp review,” Moon ended the relationship.

“I think it was unexpected. At least when I looked at the scene, I don’t think when Moon was having that conversation with Hawk she necessarily knew she was going to break up with him. But, I think when she heard his response to her calling him out and being the bully in the situation, I think she realized that she didn’t want to have that in her life anymore. As long as he was choosing to be a bully and not be the better person, she just didn’t want that in her life,” said Kepple.

Later in the interview, the 20-year-old also talked about Moon’s fluid sexuality and her relationship with the female character, Piper, stating,

I was really excited that they wanted to bring that into the show and honestly, I wasn’t surprised at all because it just made sense. That’s who Moon is. She loves who she loves. It doesn’t matter your gender or who you are or how you identify yourself. So it made sense for me and I was just really excited to have that representation on this show.

To see more of Maridueña and Kepple, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, now available on Netflix.

