WATCH: Ali Mills’ Farewell on Cobra Kai Season 3

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William Zabka, has had a difficult time moving on from his high school girlfriend, Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue), throughout his adulthood. In Season 3, he was finally able to reconnect with her through a series of Facebook messages. Despite rekindling his relationship with his student Miguel Diaz’s mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), he grabs lunch with the Colorado-based doctor, who is staying with her parents in Encino.

Johnny and Ali Spend the Day Together in Season 3, Episode 9

During their outing in Season 3, Episode 9, Johnny discloses his mistakes as a parent and a romantic partner. Ali, in turn, reveals that she has separated from her husband Dr. Gregory Schwarber. The owner of Eagle Fang Karate then apologizes for how he treated her in high school.

After lunch, the former couple enjoy each other’s company at the popular date spot Golf N’ Stuff and come close to kissing until Ali is interrupted by a text message. She then informs Johnny that she is expected to go to a holiday party at the Encino Oaks Country Club. Ali invites her ex to the party, which he happily accepts.

However, their reunion is short-lived.

After spending the evening at a table with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), Ali waits with Johnny outside for his car to be returned to him by the valet. The scene, which occurs in Season 3, Episode 10, can be watched below.

Cobra Kai: Johnny saying goodbye to Ali (Elisabeth Shue) Long version 2021-01-02T10:30:42Z

Ali Supports Johnny’s Relationship With Carmen

Ali reveals that Amanda privately told her that Johnny was involved with Carmen and asks about her.

“She’s amazing,” says Johnny.

“You really like her,” responds Amanda.

The karate instructor then confides he is “still trying to figure [their relationship] out.” His ex encourages him to “figure it out quick.” He agrees with her sentiments but explains why he is hesitant to commit to the single mother.

“It’s like I told you, I always screw these things up,” says Johnny, in reference to their conversation about relationships at the restaurant.

Ali assures him that he didn’t “screw up” their time together that day and expresses gratitude for him “making [her] feel like a kid again,” while the song “Open Arms” by Journey begins to play.

“We had our own little time machine,” replies Johnny with a smile.

She then imparts her perspective that while it is nice “to visit the past”… “you can’t live in the past.” Johnny concurs, stating, “we have to live for today.”

“And the future,” says Ali.

They both proceed to tell each other that they will be “happy” before embracing.

“I needed this,” murmurs Johnny against her hair. Ali echos his statement and they pull apart.

Johnny then offers her “a ride” in his 1993 Dodge Caravan, but she declines. She tells him, however, that she “will always be there for [him].”

“Yeah me too,” he says softly while staring intently at her.

Ali once again voices her support for his relationship with Carmen, asserting that he has “a future to find.” Before he leaves, Ali reaches out to touch his hand. She watches him walk down the stairs to his car with a smile on her face before returning to the party.

