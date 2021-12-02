Who Will Win the ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 All Valley Karate Tournament?

Netflix’s acclaimed new show “Cobra Kai” has drawn in viewers old and new, not only for its all-star cast and dynamic fighting sequences, but also because of its many throwbacks to the original “Karate Kid” films. Though lead actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the ’80s may have been what drew some viewers in near the beginning, co-creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg were keen to bring back many elements from the “Miyagiverse” into “Cobra Kai,” including the legendary All Valley Karate Tournament.

Although we know there will be another Tournament in season 4, fans will not know for sure how it turns out until the next season is released. Nevertheless, many theories have been circulating. Here’s what you need to know.

Most Theories Break Down to Miguel and Robby

The famous 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in the original film, which culminated in a battle between Daniel and Johnny, saw Daniel LaRusso’s first victory. The All Valley Tournament has only returned once in “Cobra Kai” – in season 1, in which Johnny’s star pupil Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) triumphed – but it is set to come back. In the season 3 finale, the evil John Kreese (Martin Kove) challenged Daniel and Johnny jointly to a duel in the Tournament, in which Kreese agreed to shut down the now-corrupted Cobra Kai dojo in the event they lose, leaving the season on a cliffhanger.

Some fans, such as the popular YouTube channel Cobra Kai Kid, believe that Kreese’s Cobra Kai – whose best students are currently Johnny’s son Robbe Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) – are no match for Johnny and Daniel’s now-combined Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang dojos – consisting of fighters such as Miguel, Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), the now-reformed Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), and Daniel’s daughter Sam (Mary Mouser).

Of the four major players in Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai Kid believes the “most obvious answer” when it comes to the All Valley Tournament victor is Miguel, given how his two-time championship would parallel Daniel’s arc in “The Karate Kid” films (Daniel would win the All Valley Tournament a second time in “The Karate Kid Part III”).

OSSA Movies suggest that the Tournament will come down to a rematch between Miguel and Robby, but that the winner will depend upon what kind of a story the writers want to tell. On the one hand, Miguel has already won a Tournament and hence there may be little reason to see that again, giving credence to the theory that it may be Robby. On the other hand, the result could be unexpected; Robby could channel his inner Miyagi and step away from the fight entirely, following in the footsteps of Miguel and Hawk in earlier seasons.

The Reality May Be More Nuanced

ScreenRant proposes another possibility: that the All Valley Tournament won’t even be the climax of the season, but will instead be a kickoff to an even grander finale. The article suggests that the balance itself is tilted in Kreese’s favor: not only does Cobra Kai have perhaps the strongest fighters in Tory and Robby, but the imminent return of Terry Silver is bound to turn them into their rawest, most uninhibited selves. “Now that he’ll be helping to train the dojo,” the article explained, “the Cobra Kai students will likely be tougher than ever. That means that in season 4, Cobra Kai may be a difficult foe for any opponent to overcome.”

Fans seem to be in agreement with the theory that Robby prevails, with one fan explaining it would happen due to the amount of training he will have received from Kreese, Silver, and Daniel, and because “Miguel might not be fully recovered by the time the all valley comes around.” Furthermore, they explain, “If Cobra Kai were to lose, the show would end.”

Another fan reiterated the more nuanced theory that they are “not sure Robby will even finish the season with Cobra Kai once Silver shows up. Robby isn’t a psycho.” In that case, what happens at the All Valley is anyone’s guess.

Be sure to catch season 4 of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix when it is released December 31.