‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Teases Upcoming All Valley Tournament

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will be released on December 31, 2021. The show’s third season ended with former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) convincing John Kreese (Martin Kove) to leave the San Fernando Valley if Cobra Kai loses the upcoming All Valley Tournament.

As fans of the “Karate Kid” film franchise are aware, Daniel won the 1984 and 1985 All Valley. Johnny’s student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) was named the 2018 All Valley champion.

A Co-Creator of ‘Cobra Kai’ Discussed the Upcoming All Valley

While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, teased some information about season 4. Hurwitz asserted that the show’s writers have ensured fans will enjoy the upcoming All Valley.

“Rest assured, this is the biggest, most epic All Valley tournament that you’ve seen to this point. You’re emotionally invested in so many more characters than you were in any of the other tournaments that have been in this franchise. By now, we have such a large cast and so many characters that you’re rooting for or rooting against, depending on your perspective. Not only students but senseis. And there are so many relationships that are intertwined,” explained the executive producer.

He went on to say that “there’s some big surprises” during the tournament.

“And lots of kick*** fighting. Our stunt team and our actors went above and beyond. What you’re about to see is a spectacle that has a lot of emotion tied into it. We just cannot wait for people to see season 4 and that tournament in particular,” said Hurwitz.

Xolo Maridueña Spoke about Training for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Quite a few “Cobra Kai” stars do a majority of their own stunts. During an August 2021 interview with LATV Network, Xolo Maridueña discussed how he physically prepared for “Cobra Kai” season 4. He explained training for the show’s fourth season was more intense than in previous seasons. Maridueña clarified that he and his co-stars are up for the challenge.

“I think now that everyone’s getting a bit older, you know, when I started the show, I just turned 16 so I’m about to be 20, so I think our priorities — while maybe seasons 1 and 2, I was playing video games any second I could when I wasn’t filming, now it’s kind of like we go to the gym or we ride our bikes and stuff,” said the 20-year-old.

The actor then shared he does have a difficult time sticking to a strict diet.

“The hardest part isn’t the gym or rock climbing or training with karate, it’s definitely the food, that’s the thing that gets me the most because I just want to eat whatever I want, I want to have fun,” said Maridueña.

He explained that some of his “Cobra Kai” co-stars are “all on the chicken and rice diet.”

“I hate the chicken and rice diet,” asserted the “Parenthood” star.

To see more of Maridueña, check out the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.

