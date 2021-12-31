Who Won the All Valley Tournament on ‘Cobra Kai?’

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” premiered on Netflix on December 31, 2021. As fans are aware, the third season ended with former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) making an alliance. The martial artists convince John Kreese (Martin Kove) to leave the San Fernando Valley if his Cobra Kai dojo does not win the upcoming All Valley tournament. In turn, if Cobra Kai comes in first, Johnny and Daniel can no longer teach karate in the Valley.

The final two episodes of season 4 focus on the All Valley. Here is what you need to know:

There Are Two Champions but Cobra Kai Takes Home the Big Prize

In season 4, episode 6, Daniel announces to members of the Miyagi-Do dojo that the All Valley Tournament council has made “some big changes for the tournament.” Those entering the tournament will have to participate in the “new skills competition” and the competition will have “a separate girls division.” Daniel explains that “there’s a Grand Champion for whichever dojo wins the most points.”

None of Johnny’s Eagle Fang Karate students make it to the final rounds. However, Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), who belongs to the Miyagi-Do dojo, faces off Johnny’s son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). While Hawk initially wants to beat Robby in retaliation for shaving off his mohawk, Daniel tells him that “the biggest battle is always the one within.” After a tense fight, Hawk manages to win and is named the “Boy’s Champion.”

Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and her rival Sam then face off. Despite their differences, Johnny and Daniel come together to help coach Sam. While the two West Valley High School students are equally matched in terms of their skills, Tory ends up winning the final round. Not only does she take home the title of “Girl’s Champion,” her win enables Cobra Kai to be the overall champion.

Following Tory’s win, Kreese’s co-teacher Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) announces that he “will soon be opening Cobra Kai franchises throughout the Valley.” As fans of the martial arts franchise are aware, this was Silver’s plan in the 1989 film “The Karate Kid Part III.”

While Tory is ecstatic about the win, she soon realizes that Silver bribed the referee to ensure that she beat Sam.

Peyton List Spoke About Her Character in a December 2021 Interview

During a December 2021 interview with Good Morning America, Peyton List discussed “Cobra Kai” season 4. The 23-year-old shared that despite playing a skilled karate student, she had “no martial arts training” before joining the show’s cast.

“I didn’t even know that was going to be a part of my character’s storyline on the show. It just sort of expanded and it became that as the show went on and they added more and more for my character but yeah, it has gotten a lot easier,” stated the actress.

List also shared that she relates to her “Cobra Kai” character.

“I definitely think we have a lot of similarities and Tory is a very loyal person. I feel like Sensei Kreese has been her mentor and he has sort of stuck by her side and she has done the same in return and I can relate to that,” explained the former Disney Channel star.

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Has a Problem Playing Tory on ‘Cobra Kai’