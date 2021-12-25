Andrew Garfield Wanted on ‘Cobra Kai’

Andrew Garfield catapulted into fame after starring in the 2010 film “The Social Network.” Most recently, he reprised his role as Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man, in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

During a November 2021 interview with Netflix Geeked in promotion of the film, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the actor shared that he is obsessed with the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai.” He revealed that he was waiting for the show’s fourth season, which will premiere on December 31, 2021.

“Recently, ‘Cobra Kai’ became an obsession and I’ve had to put it on the shelf because you have not given us season 4 yet, so I have had to put that obsession on the shelf. I had to drop that,” quipped the 38-year-old.

In a separate November 2021 interview with Netflix, the actor was shown a video that some members of the “Cobra Kai” cast filmed to thank him for being a fan. Garfield appeared to be particularly pleased with seeing Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, and Macchio, who plays the “Karate Kid” himself, Daniel LaRusso.

“No, I can’t handle it. You didn’t prepare me. I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ And then you do that. And then you have William Zabka and you have Ralph Macchio and I’m like, ‘Oh no, they know I exist,’” said the “Never Let Me Go” star.

He then asserted that he thoroughly enjoyed the video.

“It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas. Forget season 4, that’s going to keep me going for years, that was – thank you, I’m very, very moved and touched by that. Gosh, life can be okay sometimes. Life can be really nice. That was one of the best moments of my life. Oh god, I wish it wasn’t true but it is,” stated the actor with a laugh.

Ralph Macchio Commented on Andrew Garfield’s Response to the ‘Cobra Kai’ Video

During a joint December 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada interview with Zabka, Macchio commented on Garfield’s reaction to the video. Macchio shared that the actor’s response was “earnest and beautiful.”

“That was just an epic cross promotion concept that Netflix put together and it was win-win for everybody,” explained the 60-year-old.

When ET Canada reporter, Sangita Patel, suggested that Garfield should join the “Cobra Kai” cast in future seasons, Macchio was enthusiastic about the idea.

“Well, listen, the door is wide open! We love him, we love him,” said the “My Cousin Vinny” star, smiling.

William Zabka Shared Some Information About ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

While speaking to ET Canada in December 2021, Zabka shared some information about “Cobra Kai” season 4. He referenced that former rivals Daniel and Johnny decided to work together to defeat the unhinged sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the end of season 3. He explained that the merging of the Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do dojos “adds for a lot of fun comedy and drama [and] tension.”

“All that’s so fun to play,” asserted the actor.

Zabka also shared that he appreciates members of the “Cobra Kai” fandom.

“It’s great that the fans have just embraced the show. You know, it’s like a big family, it’s like a party. We’re happy that it’s been – it’s received the response that it has and I’m excited moving forward,” said the 56-year-old.

