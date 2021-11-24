WATCH: Andrew Garfield Surprised By ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast

Five of the main cast members from Netflix’s hit series “Cobra Kai” made a video for British-American actor Andrew Garfield, after the actor expressed his admiration for the show in a previous interview. Watch below as Garfield is blown away by the surprise collaboration of the “Cobra Kai” cast.

Garfield Was Almost Brought To Tears By ‘Cobra Kai’ Stars

Garfield has made it no secret that he is a huge fan of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.” In a video promotion shot a month ago for Netflix’s new movie “Tick, Tick… Boom!“, which stars Garfield, the 38-year-old actor said, “Recently, ‘Cobra Kai’ became an obsession, and I’ve had to put it on the shelf because you have not given us season 4 yet. So I’ve had to put that obsession on the shelf. I’ve had to drop that. You really know how to treat ’em mean and keep ’em keen, Netflix.”

As a result of the casual mention of the show in that interview, Netflix collaborated with Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (Sam LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz), and Peyton List (Tory Nichols) to create a video made for Garfield personally, which Netflix got him to react to live on camera.

While Mouser, List, and Bertrand appeared on the video first, Garfield seemed to get truly excited when Macchio and Zabka appeared together, with Zabka saying, “Hey Andrew, it’s Billy Zabka and Ralph Macchio coming to you from the set of ‘Cobra Kai’.”

While Garfield seemed to be most starstruck by the older “Karate Kid” actors – whispering “I love you guys” upon seeing the two stars appear on screen – the younger actors seemed to be quite starstruck with Garfield themselves. Mouser couldn’t help but say that it was “so freaking cool” that Garfield was a fan of the show, with Bertrand saying, “That’s fricking awesome that you are a fan of the show, that’s super, super cool.”

Another point of the video, it seemed, was to help Garfield in his long wait before the release of the next season of “Cobra Kai.” Mouser said in the clip, “You don’t have to wait too much longer, and I’m hoping this video will help hold you over,” to which Garfield responded, “It does.” Perhaps the same could be said for the “Cobra Kai” fanbase, who will have waited a full year for the release of the next season of the incredibly popular show.

Mouser went on to give a slight tease for season 4, telling Garfield, “Definitely anticipate lots more kicking, punching, and general bada**ery…I think you’re going to love the new season.”

Macchio also thanked Garfield for being a superfan of the show, and Garfield seemed to be truly blown away when Zabka said he was looking forward to watching “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Zabka and Macchio then had a virtual fist-bump with Garfield.

“Miyago Do for life,” Garfield said after the video ended.

Garfield, reflecting on the video, said of Macchio and Zabka: “I’m like, ‘Oh no, they know that I exist’! You b******s!” He added, “Life can be okay sometimes….That was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you.”

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Is Also Available To Stream On Netflix

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on the 2001 Off-Broadway musical by Jonathan Larson of the same name. The film is a biographical musical on Larson, who died in 1996. The film, which was released on Netflix November 12, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, garnering a 95% audience score and 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The musical on which the film was based was a semi-autobiographical work of Larson’s, who also wrote the popular Broadway musical “Rent.” According to StageAgent, the play is “an intimate, autobiographical pop/rock musical…[which] tells the story of Jon, a struggling composer whose life seems to be going nowhere. About to turn 30 and still waiting tables for a living, Jon is desperately scared that he may never ‘make it’ on Broadway.” The description went on to say that “Tick, Tick… Boom!” was a “deeply personal peek into the life of an artist.”

The film also co-stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, and Vanessa Hudgens, and is currently available to stream.

Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” will be released on Netflix December 31.