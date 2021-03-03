WATCH: Cobra Kai Bloopers & Outtakes from Season 1 & 2

While Cobra Kai does have its humorous moments, it is relatively dramatic. Throughout its three seasons, severe injuries occur, relationships end, and beloved characters who have passed away, like Mr. Miyagi, are mourned.

Even though the show touches on serious subjects, it appears that the cast has a fun time filming the series. For example, Cobra Kai’s outtakes and bloopers from Season 1 and 2, which can be watched below, show the stars sharing some laughs.

Exclusive Bloopers and Out-takes | Cobra KaiStrike First. Strike Hard. No Laughing? Good luck with that last one. Watch your favorite martial artists break character on the set of Cobra Kai 2019-08-02T16:00:12Z

The Bloopers Show Ralph Macchio Messing up His Lines & Mary Mouser Falling

Highlights of the blooper reel include the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio messing up his line while sharing a scene with Mary Mouser, who plays his on-screen daughter Samantha LaRusso.

“That’s why I’m opening up Cobra Kai so we can fight back. Take down,” said the actor, before realizing he was supposed to say Miyagi-Do Karate instead of Cobra Kai.

“No I’m not opening Cobra Kai, am I? Probably not, that would change the whole show,” quipped Macchio.

Quite a few bloopers also consist of Mouser falling. One moment in particular occurred during a scene from Season 2 Episode 3 filmed at the Miyagi-Do backyard.

Mouser Has Spoken About Falling During the Filming of ‘Cobra Kai’

Mouser recounted the unfortunate experience in a YouTube video she filmed with her Cobra Kai co-star Tanner Buchanan. She explained that she and Buchanan had to “cross over” a bridge to “stand behind Ralph for the rest of the scene.”

“I’m really clumsy… We go to start walking across the bridge in the shot and Ralph is saying his lines. I’m walking across in the background and my foot… slipped straight off [the bridge]. So my foot slipped off and I went straight down onto the freaking bridge. It was actually ridiculous,” said Mouser.

The bloopers also showed the actress struggling to rollerskate.

Mouser talked about being an inexperienced roller skater in a different YouTube video with Buchanan. The 24-year-old revealed she had not skated in over ten years before shooting Cobra Kai Season 2. The actress also noted that Buchanan excels at skating.

“Growing up in small town Ohio, we have a bowling alley and a rollerskating rink so I grew up rollerskating,” explained Buchanan.

Mouser went on to say that one of the show’s directors, Jennifer Celotta encouraged her to practice skating before filming the episode “Glory of Love,” which takes place at a roller rink.

Celotta and Mouser ended up going skating together. Unfortunately, the actress fell multiple times but eventually managed “to keep [herself] up a little bit.”

Mouser also said that the show’s stunt coordinator Jahnel Curfman also had the Cobra Kai cast practice skating. She disclosed that Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, “was almost as bad as [her]” but she “was by far the worst.”

The actress stated that she had a difficult time shooting the scene and relied on Buchanan to ensure that she did not fall.

“I was breaking his hand I locked my elbow so as I would start to wobble I would lean into him. So with just one arm and balancing himself he had to try to pull my weight up and balance me,” said Mouser.

