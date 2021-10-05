Actor from The Outsiders Rejected The Karate Kid

The role of Daniel LaRusso in “The Karate Kid” franchise ended up being the part of a lifetime but not every actor who was offered the role, accepted it.

Ralph Macchio ended up being cast as LaRusso in the iconic 1980’s film, and later TV show, but before they settled on Macchio, there were other names in the mix.

“The Karate Kid is…the gift that keeps on giving,” Macchio told Deadline. “You carry such a responsibility and a pride in playing these roles that have become part of pop culture around the world.”

Sean Penn and Charlie Sheen were both considered for the roles but it was never made public why they didn’t accept the roles. Clint Eastwood’s son, Kyle Eastwood, also auditioned for the role but wasn’t offered the part.

Director John G. Avildsen asked C. Thomas Howell, best known at the time for his role as Ponyboy Curtis in “The Outsiders”

C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio Starred Together in ‘The Outsiders’

“The Karate Kid” was the top rental video of 1985 but before the film came out, everyone was talking about Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders.”

Two of the names considered for the leading role in “The Karate Kid” were friends and co-stars Howell and Macchio.

Macchio starred as Johnny Cade in a star-studded cast alongside the likes of Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise and Diane Lane.

Howell turned down the chance to even auction and has never commented on his reason for doing so publicly.

C. Thomas Howell Turned Down The Role of a Lifetime

The role of LaRusso was arguably the part of lifetime, especially considering that decades later Macchio is still playing the iconic character.

The “Cobra Kai” reboot of sorts picks up where “The Karate Kid” left off just decades later. Now the story is focused on LaRusso’s nemesis, Johnny Lawrence, starting his own dojo.

“Season 3 has become the richest for me as an actor,” Macchio told GoldDerby. “’Daniel LaRusso seemingly had it all and is now losing his grip and focus and has to re-balance himself. All those things resonate on a deeper level.”

Macchio didn’t feel the same way about “The Karate Kid 3” though.

“Part three is not my favorite movie. All they did was make the first one over again, without any of the good stuff,” he said during a podcast appearance. “I just felt for the LaRusso character he never went forward. It felt like we were redoing the first movie in a cartoon kind of a sense without the heart and soul.”

Season four of Cobra Kai will be released on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2021.

