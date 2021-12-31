Does Chozen Return to ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4?

The character Chozen Toguchi, played by Yuji Don Okumoto, first appeared in the 1986 film “The Karate Kid Part II.” In the martial arts movie, he is Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) main adversary and ends up challenging him to a fight to the death. Daniel wins the battle and spares Chozen’s life.

Okumoto reprised his role during the third season of “Cobra Kai.” The character has been redeemed and works as a martial arts instructor in Okinawa, Japan. In season 3, Chozen teaches Daniel unique karate techniques, which proves to be handy when he fights John Kreese (Martin Kove) in season 3, episode 10.

As Chozen is a beloved “Karate Kid” character, some fans may be curious if he appears in “Cobra Kai” season 4, which premiered on December 31, 2021. Here’s what you need to know:

Chozen Appears at the End of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

In “Cobra Kai” season 3, Daniel and his former rival Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) make a deal with Kreese that whoever loses the upcoming All Valley Tournament has to stop teaching karate in the San Fernando Valley.

Unfortunately for Johnny and Daniel, Cobra Kai ends up winning the competition after Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) bribes the referee. After the tournament, Silver also shares that he is opening numerous Cobra Kai dojos in the San Fernando Valley.

Faced with the notion that he can no longer be a karate instructor, Daniel calls in reinforcements. In the final scene of “Cobra Kai” season 4, the New Jersey native visits the gravestone of his beloved sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

“I did everything I thought was right. I followed all of the Miyagi-Do teachings. I even put aside my rivalry and teamed up with Johnny. None of it worked. Now I’m supposed to give up my dojo and step down as a sensei. But there’s too much at stake to honor an agreement to men who have none. If Cobra Kai is gonna keep growing and getting stronger, I need to do whatever it takes to stop them even if that means going on offense. I know this isn’t your fight and this is a lot to ask but will you help finally put an end to Cobra Kai,” says Daniel.

Chozen then appears before him. Both of the karate enthusiasts bow in front of Miyagi’s grave before the credits roll.

Yuji Don Okumoto Discussed Appearing in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 During a June 2021 Interview

During a June 2021 appearance on the “It’s A Hawaii Thing” podcast, Yuji Don Okumoto spoke about starring in “Cobra Kai” season 3. He shared that he enjoyed doing stunts alongside Macchio.

“It’s like having a really great dance partner because everything is choreographed and Ralph is a really good dancer and he goes off of that muscle memory, he gets it and he does it and he’s really terrific at it,” explained the actor.

The 62-year-old revealed that he had some difficulty with the choreography on the Netflix series.

“Me, it takes a little bit of time because I grew up doing, you know, straight karate and you hit to knock people out or whatever. So it was cool when we got back together,” said the actor.

Okumoto then shared he injured his hamstring muscles while filming “Cobra Kai” season 3.

“We had this fight where I threw this front kick, a simple front kick and I felt that pop and you know, my hammy blew out. I dropped to the ground and you hear it peripherally, this collective gasp and the producers came rushing over,” said the actor.

He noted that despite his injury, he decided to continue shooting the scene.

