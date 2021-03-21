Will Chozen Get His Own Cobra Kai Spin-Off Series?

The character Chozen Toguchi, played by Yuji Okumoto, was introduced in the 1986 martial arts film The Karate Kid Part II. Chozen’s uncle Sato (Danny Kamekona) had a long-standing rivalry with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), which caused Chozen to have an instant dislike for his student, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Throughout the film, Chozen harasses Daniel and his girlfriend, Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). Toward the end of the movie, he threatens Kumiko’s life by pressing a knife to her throat. The two martial arts students then face off but the New Jersey native eventually overpowers his adversary.

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Kumiko reintroduces Daniel to Chozen, who now owns his uncle’s martial arts studio, Miyagi-Do Karate. At first, the former rivals are distrustful of each other but eventually come to an understanding.

Tamlyn Tomita Revealed She Wants Chozen To Have His Own Series

While Chozen was featured in just two episodes of Cobra Kai, he made quite an impact. This may have led some fans to wonder if he will have his own spin-off series.

While speaking to Los Angeles Times in January, Tamlyn Tomita expressed interest in Okumoto starring in a show about Chozen. During the interview, she discussed the importance of authentically portraying Japanese culture in the Karate Kid franchise. She told the publication:

I would like to see the Netflix show Miyagi-Do too, with Chozen [played by Yuji Okumoto]. Because he’s the real marriage, the interconnectivity, of what it means to be East and West, karate being embraced by both cultures and what that means. Let’s get them together… Let’s see where they’re going to take us, the audience, for Season 4.

The Show’s Creators Have Expressed Interest in Making ‘Cobra Kai’ Spin-off Series

The creators of Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have not confirmed any plans of continuing Chozen’s storyline. However, they have stated that they would like to have multiple spin-off series if the opportunity presented itself. In an August 2020 interview with /Films, Hurwitz explained that they “have a list of at least five different scenarios that [they] would pursue.”

“Now, some of them are untraditional. Some of them are unlike any kind of spin-off you’ve ever seen before. But, every time we’re writing episodes of the show, we’re falling in love with the characters that we’re creating and examining characters from the past,” explained the writer. “Within the world of Cobra Kai, there are certain things that you can explore and certain things that don’t fit into that particular box, but there may be opportunities down the road to break out one of these characters and get to know them better or to explore different times in characters’ lives or what have you.”

In a February interview with Seattle Refined, Okumoto also noted that he is interested in returning to the show for future seasons.

“I’d love to be part of the Cobra Kai world again – it was so much fun,” said the actor.

The 61-year-old shared similar sentiments while speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December 2020, stating that he would play the iconic role again “in a heartbeat.”

To see more of Okumoto, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

