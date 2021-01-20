Cobra Kai Season 4 Production News

According to Newsweek, the production of Cobra Kai Season 4 has likely just begun. The publication reported that ProductionWeekly noted the upcoming season’s production kicks off today, January 20, and will continue until April 15.

That being said, Newsweek acknowledged that this shooting schedule has not been officially announced by Netflix.

A New Cobra Kai Cast Member May Have Verified the Production Dates on Social Media

The publication disclosed, however, that a new Cobra Kai cast member, named William Lex Ham, may have verified the aforementioned production dates. Ham took to Twitter on January 19 to share his excitement about being a part of the new season and traveling to Atlanta, Georgia where a majority of the show is filmed.

“Heading back to Atlanta bc I booked a role on Netflix’ [sic] Cobra Kai! Much love to the production’s health and safety team for their rigorous COVID protocols [folded hands emoji] My first big production gig since putting my career on hold to volunteer for Yang in Sept 2019, #AsianAmerican [fist emoji],” read the tweet, which was accompanied by a video of the actor wearing a mask.

In said video, he shared additional information as to why he was looking forward to start working on the acclaimed series.

“So I’m back on an airplane. I’m heading to Atlanta because I just booked Netflix’s Cobra Kai and you know, I’m just really really happy it’s been a while since I’ve been on a big production set. And you know, I’ve put my career on hold so I could volunteer full time for Andrew Yang’s Presidential campaign back in September 2019. So yeah, man, I’m just really happy to get back on the horse, you know, it’s happy, you know to see our industry move forward and just to get into my juices, get my juices flowing, get back in my creativity. So, Atlanta here we come,” said Ham in the brief clip.

Newsweek also reported that Cobra Kai’s production team had listed casting calls on the website Project Casting. At the moment, the roles available are “Skateboarding Teens.” The actors chosen for the show are expected to get tested for the coronavirus on Friday, January 22.

Josh Heald and Ralph Macchio Had Previously Talked About a Pause in Production

Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Heald spoke to PopCulture earlier this month and disclosed that production had been paused due to the global pandemic, stating,

We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021. COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone’s plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin. The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point. Things that used to be locations, we’ve built onstage… The moment that it’s a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep.

Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, shared a similar statement to Inverse during a recent interview.

“We’re waiting. We have the green light. It’s just a question of when that’s happening,” explained the actor.

While it is unclear when fans will be able to watch Cobra Kai Season 4, the series’ third season is available on Netflix.

