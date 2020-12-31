When Is ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Available on Netflix?

Fans of the Karate Kid franchise have been long awaiting the release of Cobra Kai Season 3. As reported by Newsweek, the acclaimed series’ second season was released in April 2019 on YouTube Premium, previously known as YouTube Red.

The entirety of Cobra Kai Season 3 will drop on January 1, 2021, on Netflix. The exact time of when the episodes can be accessed is contingent upon the location and time-zone of each viewer. For instance, those who live in the United States will be able to enjoy the new season at 3 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.

The Initial Air Date of Cobra Kai Season 3 Was January 8

The initial air date for the series’ third season was January 8. However, Cobra Kai’s official Twitter account released a statement regarding the premiere date change on December 24, as reported by Movie Web. The tweet was written as if the character Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) had composed it. The post was also accompanied by a video of Johnny changing the air date on his computer.

“Cobra Kai Season 3 now drops JANUARY 1 only on Netflix. So QUIET! Happy Holidays, dorks. – Johnny Lawrence,” read the tweet, along with a snake emoji.

The show’s first and second seasons were released on Netflix in August 2020. According to Hollywood Reporter, the popular streaming service acquired the show, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, “after YouTube informed Sony TV that it had no plans to pursue a fourth season amid its shift to unscripted fare.”

The publication noted that Jeff Frost, President at Sony Pictures Television Studios, commented on Netflix’s involvement with Cobra Kai.

“We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh [Heald], Jon [Hurwitz], Hayden [Schlossberg], Ralph [Macchio], William [Zabka] and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn’t be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga,” stated Frost.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Brian Wright, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series, shared his excitement regarding the series, stating,

The appeal of the Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.

Cobra Kai Will Have a Fourth Season

According to Deadline, Cobra Kai fans can expect a fourth season of the show. The release date, however, of Cobra Kai Season 4 has not yet been announced.

In addition, in an August 2020 interview with /Film, the series’ co-creator Jon Hurwitz revealed that there is a possibility for Netflix to release Cobra Kai spin-off shows in the future.

“We have put thought into spin-off ideas. We love just The Karate Kid universe, love all the characters from back in the day and we love the characters we’ve created. It’s hard for me to give you an exact answer to this, but what I can say is that we have a list of at least five different scenarios that we would pursue, that we could consider,” said Hurwitz.

