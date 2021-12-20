‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sneak Peek Shows Johnny & Daniel Co-Teaching

Fans of “Cobra Kai” have been anticipating the release of the show’s fourth season since season 3 premiered in January 2021. Fortunately for viewers, the wait will soon be over, as season 4 will be available to watch on December 31, 2021.

Netflix Has Released a Scene From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will focus on former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) co-teaching their karate students in preparation for the upcoming All Valley Tournament. As fans are aware, their students will have to face members of the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by John Kreese (Martin Kove), at the competition. On December 19, the official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account released a clip from season 4. The sneak peek can be watched below.

The season 4 scene shows Johnny and Daniel’s students practicing at the Miyagi-Do dojo. When Brucks (Bo Mitchell) and Bert (Owen Morgan) face off, Johnny encourages them to “go for the teeth.” Daniel, however, is alarmed by the teenagers’ violent fighting styles. The New Jersey native’s daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser) is then paired with Demetri (Gianni Decenzo). The West Valley High School students circle each other until Johnny gets frustrated.

“One of you do something. What the hell is this?” says the Eagle Fang karate instructor.

When Demetri explains that “one of [them] has to be provoked” before fighting, Johnny hurls a water bottle at him.

A handful of martial arts students then wax cars belonging to Daniel’s late sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Meanwhile, the other members of the dojo clean Johnny’s car, which is full of trash.

“COBRA KAI Season 4 is only 11 days away… so here’s an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode to help tide you over,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section, with many sharing that they appreciated Johnny.

“I just love Johnny [crying laughing emoji] he’s always hilarious,” wrote one fan.

“Is it me or is it funny when Johnny irritates Daniel [three crying laughing emoji],” added another.

“Johnny is so funny omg I’m so excited to see this scene,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

William Zabka Spoke About Daniel & Johnny’s Relationship in Season 4

During a joint August 2021 interview on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio discussed their “Cobra Kai” characters. Zabka briefly spoke about the characters’ alliance, which will be explored in season 4. He explained that the show’s second season was bleak and ended with Johnny’s son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) severely injuring Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

“End of season 2 is a trainwreck for everybody, everybody is devastated, you know,” stated the actor.

Zabka noted that Daniel and Johnny “start season 3 broken.” He then referenced that the characters decide to work together to defeat Kreese in season 3, episode 10.

“It’s a long arc to get to see to episode 10 here when we bow and all the levels in that,” said the 56-year-old.

Zabka then shared that he was pleased with Daniel and Johnny’s storyline.

“It’s so great as an actor to get to have — to get to play something that’s got this long arc and slow burn that you can really commit to each one of those scenes and things along the way so you know where you’re going to land and that’s really where we are in season 4,” said the actor.

