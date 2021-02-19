Courtney Henggeler Proposes Suggestive Backstory for Amanda LaRusso

As fans of the Karate Kid franchise are aware, Courtney Henggeler portrays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife on the acclaimed series Cobra Kai. In a February Instagram Live interview with the movie review platform CherryPicks, the actress discussed her character’s relationship with the Miyagi-Do Karate owner.

She noted that Cobra Kai has not delved into Amanda and Daniel’s love story. The actress stated that she was hopeful the characters’ history together will be featured more heavily in future seasons.

“I really want them to explore Amanda and Daniel’s relationship — like how they got to be,” stated the 42-year-old.

She then noted that fans are aware of Daniel’s past relationships in the first three Karate Kid films, “but we don’t know where Amanda came from.”

The Actress Revealed That She Made up a Suggestive Backstory for Amanda

She then proposed a backstory for her character’s first interaction with Daniel, which she deemed to be “completely inappropriate.”

“She was a stripper, and she was working the pole, and Daniel had to come in because like his car broke down. He wasn’t there at the strip club. He was just, ‘like oh my car.’ And I was like a stripper with a heart of gold,” quipped Henggeler.

The actress acknowledged that it was unlikely for that storyline to make it on the show.

“That’s season like 37 when the show is still going, and they’re like, ‘what other storylines can we — Amanda the stripper? Okay,’” said the mother-of-two.

Henggeler Also Commented on Her Character’s Friendly Relationship With Ali Mills

During the interview, Henggeler also commented on how her character interacted with Daniel’s ex-girlfriend Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) in Season 3, Episode 10. In the episode, Amanda seems to take an instant liking to the Colorado-based doctor.

Henggeler revealed she was excited that Shue was joining the Cobra Kai cast.

“When we found out that she was coming back, which was like it’s happening — it’s happening, it’s happening … and I can’t tell anyone. I couldn’t even tell my husband I was like, ‘there’s something happening but you can never know!’”

She went on to say that the relationship between Amanda and Ali could have been written as negative.

“I was like, ‘there’s one of two ways you can play this, you know.’ And I love that they went the other way… And I mean, Amanda has never shown herself to be like petty or silly or jealous in that way. I think she’s pretty secure in her relationship,” noted the actress.

The actress confided that she would have acted similarly if she had faced the same situation.

“But I think so too that if I met my — I mean I have met my husband’s girlfriends from high school — but if I met somebody I would be like, ‘oh what do you know? What was he like with you? Did he–‘ you know, like that than jealous because it was ancient history,” explained the actress.

She did mention, however, that Amanda may not have a full understanding of how much her husband loved Ali, stating,

Of course, she was completely unaware that [Ali] was the love of his life.

To see more of Henggeler, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.