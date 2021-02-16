Cobra Kai Star Says Show ‘Would Be Jumping the Shark’ if This Happened

Since Cobra Kai’s premiere in 2018, actress Courtney Henggeler has played Amanda, who is married to the ‘Karate Kid’ himself, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Unlike her husband, the mother-of-two is not passionate about martial arts. She also finds his long-standing rivalry with Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) to be juvenile.

That being said, fans still may be curious if Amanda will ever start practicing karate. In a recent interview with Awards Radar, Henggeler revealed that she would be interested in her character being more physical. She also made reference to Amanda slapping John Kreese (Martin Kove) after Cobra Kai members attacked Miyagi-Do students in Season 3 Episode 5.

“I mean, I pitch it every season. I really do. When they gave a slap for Martin Kove, I was like, ‘this is it. This is the beginning. I’m going to get in fighting.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, you’re so cute, that’s never happening,’” said the actress.

The Actress Explained Why Her Character Should Not Practice Karate

During the Awards Radar interview, she implied that if Amanda began practicing karate, it would be a sign that the show’s writers were having a difficult time coming up with storylines.

“I think it would be jumping the shark. I think that would be — even I, even as much as I want to, and once again, I am willing and able. I mean, I’m not really able, but I can train and maybe be able. I know that like I’m the last character if… Amanda does a flying spin kick, it’s just kind of weird,” explained the 42-year-old.

The actress revealed that she envisioned a scenario where her character does show off some karate skills.

“I always say that I just want an isolated Amanda scene where no one else is around, and she gets bumped at like the grocery store, somebody’s super rude to her and like out of nowhere she just does some crazy move and then gathers her things and keeps on going. Of course, Amanda knows something. She’s married to [Daniel], look at her children, like of course she knows karate,” asserted the mother-of-two.

Henggeler Has Spoken At Length About Her Character Facing Off Kreese

During a January interview with The Wrap, Henggeler talked at length about filming the scene where Amanda faces off with Kreese at the Cobra Kai dojo. She explained to the publication that she was anxious about pulling off the stunt.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m gonna have to slap him. Don’t f*** up the stunt.’ Like, this was the big stunt they gave me,” recalled the actress. “They were like, ‘Oh, you get to do a stunt this season.’ I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ They were like, ‘You’re slapping Kreese.’ And I was like, ‘Or a kick?!’ And they were like, ‘Eh, slap.’ And they brought a stunt coordinator in for it, which heightened it.”

She went on to say that Kove was supportive during the rehearsal process, stating,

He was so nice and patient and very like, ‘Whatever you need. Do you want to keep practicing?’ And I was like, ‘No, let’s just get in there.”

She revealed that during the “[l]ast take, [she] actually hit him,” which “was not supposed to” happen.

