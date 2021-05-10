Courtney Henggeler Shares Kind Words About Mary Mouser on Her Birthday

Since 2018, Courtney Henggeler has portrayed Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife, Amanda, on the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai.” On the show, the couple has two children, Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) and Samantha (Mary Mouser).

Courtney Henggeler Shared a Sweet Post About Mary Mouser for Her 25th Birthday

In honor of Mouser’s 25th birthday, Henggeler took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her on-screen daughter. In the caption of the post, which was uploaded on May 9, the 42-year-old referenced the fact that they both looked young in the photo. She then jokingly stated that this could be because of “[her] choice in filters.” The actress finished off the post by wishing Mouser a happy birthday.

“The point is HAPPY BIRTHDAY @missmarymmouser the sweetest, bada**, fake daughter I know,” wrote Henggeler.

The Actresses Have Discussed Working With Each Other

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January, Henggeler discussed having Mouser as a co-star. She first jokingly referred to her as “a jerk” but then quickly clarified that she is a joy to be around.

“Working with Mary is like working with whipped cream. She’s kind of like delightful and sweet and you’re kind of like yes I would like whipped cream on that. This may be kind of getting a little inappropriate but she is just light, she is sweet, she is kind, she is way more knowledgeable about things than I am,” explained the actress.

Henggeler also noted that they share a bond because they are both fans of the “Twilight” series.

In a separate Entertainment Weekly interview, Mouser shared how she felt about working alongside Henggeler. She first referred to her co-star as “gorgeous, talented, and hilarious.” She then revealed that the mother-of-two is “seriously like the nicest person ever” and is a constant source of entertainment.

“She keeps the set so entertaining even when we’re out there like in the freezing cold or like a long night she’s always got like just funny things to say to keep everybody’s spirits up but she’s also like just a warm lovely person and I’m very lucky,” said Mouser.

Henggeler and Mouser Briefly Discussed the Upcoming Season of “Cobra Kai”

During a joint interview with LRM Online, Henggeler and Mouser briefly discussed the fourth season of “Cobra Kai,” which is expected to be released on Netflix later this year. The actresses commented on how they believed their characters will help Daniel defeat John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his Cobra Kai students in the upcoming season.

“I mean I think we are in a crisis mode right now so I think we need to tackle what’s in front of us and what’s in front of us is pretty terrifying and so I think our family. I mean I’m just guessing but I’m assuming that our family is going to hunker down and like we are going to tackle this and then once this we overcome that then we’ll be able to like let’s go on vacation. I don’t know,” said Henggeler.

Mouser agreed with her co-star’s idea about the LaRussos going on vacation and suggested that the show films “a season in Hawaii… somewhere down the line.”

To see Henggeler and Mouser play mother and daughter, check out “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

