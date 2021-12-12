Courtney Henggeler Comments on Ralph Macchio’s Appearance

Actress Courtney Henggeler has starred as Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife Amanda on the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” since it premiered in 2018. On December 11, the actress celebrated her 43rd birthday by sharing a post on Instagram. The photo showed the mother-of-two wearing a low-cut black blouse and jeans.

“This is 43 [party popper emoji] Seems like just yesterday I was 42. Which evidently I was when this picture was taken. So yes, technically this is 42. But I have a good doctor so basically you can’t tell the difference,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

The “Cobra Kai” actress went on to reference that her co-star Ralph Macchio turned 60 in November 2020.

“43 may sound old to some of you. But not to me. Not to someone who’s pretend married to @ralph_macchio , who’s 60. Now that’s old,” quipped Henggeler.

The actress then joked about how Macchio has managed to stay youthful-looking.

“Even tho he glows like a godd*** 13 year old. Skin like a dew drop. Screw that guy, amiright? But enough about Ralph Macchio and the vampire he clearly befriended in his youth. This is about me,” wrote the actress.

Quite a few fans flocked to Henggeler’s comments section to shower her with birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday, Mrs. LaRusso! [Red heart emoji] [Fire emoji] You’re so so awesome!!!! [Heart-eyes emoji] Can’t wait to see u in season 4. [Raised hands emoji],” wrote one fan in reference to the fact that “Cobra Kai” season 4 will premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

“Happy Birthday! You’re beautiful [Red heart emoji],” added another.

“You are so perfect [raised hands emoji] Happy bday, love you darling [red heart emoji],” chimed in a third social media user.

Courtney Henggeler Uploaded an Instagram Post in Celebration of Ralph Macchio in November 2021

On November 4, 2021, Courtney Henggeler uploaded an Instagram post in honor of Macchio’s 60th birthday. In the caption, she shared that she was a fan of the “Karate Kid” film franchise when she was a child. She joked that she had a crush on Daniel’s kind sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

“Happy Birthday Ralph! I’m so happy to be fake married to a 60 year old,” wrote the 43-year-old.

Courtney Henggeler Discussed Her ‘Cobra Kai’ Character in January 2021

During a January 2021 interview with Jana On Camera, alongside her on-screen daughter Mary Mouser, Henggeler addressed whether she believed her character, who is not interested in karate, will eventually start practicing martial arts. She joked she suggests Amanda should spend some time in the dojo to the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, “every season.”

“I think probably season 18 when they are like we have nowhere else to go with this, maybe we’ll make Amanda do some stunts. That’s probably when we will see it, but I try it every season, I try to throw it out there but even I know that would be a little weird if all of the sudden Amanda is doing karate too,” said the actress.

She also shared that she appreciates the female characters who practice karate on the show.

“I think that girls are equals on the show. And we’re showing that karate is universal and that women can kick a**,” said Henggeler.

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Has a Problem Playing Tory on ‘Cobra Kai’